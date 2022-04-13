Our Lady of the Lake’s Matt Lage beats the throw to Michigan Lutheran’s Ben Liebich at second as Jackson Anderson backs up the play during the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Michigan Lutheran High School.
Michigan Lutheran’s Micah Herbst dives safely back to first, beating the tag by Our Lady of the Lake’s Brad Mills during the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Michigan Lutheran High School.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Our Lady of the Lake’s Matt Lage pitches during the first game of a doubleheader against Michigan Lutheran Tuesday at Michigan Lutheran High School.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Michigan Lutheran’s Ben Liebich knocks down the ball and throws to first for an out during the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday against Our Lady of the Lake at Michigan Lutheran High School.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Our Lady of the Lake’s Matt Lage throws out Michigan Lutheran’s Ben Liebich at first during the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Michigan Lutheran High School.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Our Lady of the Lake’s Brad Mills celebrates a run during the first game of a doubleheader against Michigan Lutheran Tuesday at Michigan Lutheran High School.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Michigan Lutheran’s Josh Tahaney throws against Our Lady of the Lake during the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Michigan Lutheran High School.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Our Lady of the Lake’s Owen McLoughlin throws to first for an out during the first game of a doubleheader against Michigan Lutheran Tuesday at Michigan Lutheran High School.
ST. JOSEPH — Michigan Lutheran went six innings without a hit in Tuesday's baseball doubleheader against Our Lady of the Lake, mostly due to the pitching of the Lakers' Matt Lage.
Once the Titans started hitting, they didn't stop. They rallied for a 3-2 victory in the opener, then won the second game 8-2 in five innings to sweep the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference White Division matchup.