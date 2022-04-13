ST. JOSEPH — Michigan Lutheran went six innings without a hit in Tuesday's baseball doubleheader against Our Lady of the Lake, mostly due to the pitching of the Lakers' Matt Lage.

Once the Titans started hitting, they didn't stop. They rallied for a 3-2 victory in the opener, then won the second game 8-2 in five innings to sweep the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference White Division matchup.

