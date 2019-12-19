It’s time to go “bowling” again.
In the national semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 28, I’m picking LSU to beat Oklahoma and Ohio State to knock off Clemson. Yes, I know in my first column of the season I picked Clemson to win the national title. But since then I’ve changed my mind.
And, I’m going with the Buckeyes to top the Tigers for all the marbles.
There are 40 bowl games before the national title game on Monday night, Jan. 13.
With my tongue firmly planted in my cheek, here we go:
Last week: 1-0, 1.000
Season: 553-137, .801
Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 27, Charlotte 23
I may have to miss this one.
Frisco Bowl
Utah State 28,
Kent State 21
Has to be something better to do on a Friday night.
Dec. 21
New Mexico Bowl
CMU 34, San Diego St. 31
Have two nephews who graduated from Central Michigan.
Mortgage Cure Bowl
Georgia Southern 30, Liberty 27
You need to be cured if you watch this one.
Boca Raton Bowl
SMU 33, Fla. Atlantic 28
Man, I can’t wait.
Camellia Bowl
Fla. International 21, Arkansas St. 20
On the edge of my seat.
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 28, Boise St. 27
Better things to do in Vegas.
New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian St. 38, UAB 20
Always be a special place in my heart for App. State. Michigan fans know why.
Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
UCF 42, Marshall 21
It’s nap time.
Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
BYU 31, Hawaii 28
Why play on Christmas Eve?
Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Miami 35, La. Tech 31
ESPN will try to promote this one.
Quick Lane Bowl
Pittsburgh 28, EMU 17
Thank God MSU didn’t get stuck here.
Dec. 27
Military Bowl
N. Carolina 28, Temple 24
Wonder if President Trump will be there?
Pinstripe Bowl
MSU 31, Wake Forest 24
Wonder how excited Big Apple residents are over this one.
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M 27, Oklahoma St. 20
Is the MSU game over yet?
Holiday Bowl
USC 24, Iowa 21
First bowl between ranked teams. About time.
Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force 32, Washington St. 28
10:15 p.m. kickoff. Oh boy, can’t wait.
Dec. 28
Cotton Bowl
Penn State 31, Memphis 27
Nittany Lions have to settle for cotton instead of roses.
Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame 35, Iowa State 24
How in the world did these two ever get together? The Fighting Irish must have lost their luster.
-------------------------------
NATIONAL SEMIFINALS
Peach Bowl
LSU 42, Oklahoma 27
Top-rated Bayou Tigers win a shootout.
Fiesta Bowl
Ohio State 38, Clemson 28
The Buckeyes show the defending national champs what a real opponent looks like.
-------------------------------
Dec. 30
First Responder Bowl
W. Kentucky 31, WMU 27
This one has all WMU grads (who cheer for Notre Dame or Michigan), excited.
Music City Bowl
Mississippi St. 34, Louisville 28
Yawn time.
Redbox Bowl
California 37, Illinois 27
Lovie Smith is coaching a bowl team?
Orange Bowl
Florida 42, Virginia 20
Why isn’t ND playing the Gators in this one?
Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
Va. Tech 34, Kentucky 31
What a way to end 2019.
Sun Bowl
Arizona State 31, Florida St. 24
I miss Bobby Bowden. So do the Seminoles.
Liberty Bowl
Navy 24, Kansas St. 21
Time to start getting ready for New Year’s Eve.
Arizona Bowl
Wyoming 41, Georgia Southern 31
How exciting!!!!
Alamo Bowl
Utah 31, Texas 23
Why isn’t ND playing one of these teams?
Jan. 1
Finally some games of note, as rated teams collide:
Outback Bowl
Auburn 34, Minnesota 23
The boat lost its oars a few weeks ago.
Citrus Bowl
Michigan 30, Alabama JVs 27
Surely, coach Jim Harbaugh can beat coach Nick Saban in a game Saban called “meaningless.”
Rose Bowl
Wisconsin 27, Oregon 23
Just a hunch in a battle of top 10 AP teams.
Sugar Bowl
Georgia 28, Baylor 27
Another battle of top 10 AP teams.
Jan. 2
Birmingham Bowl
Cincinnati 28, Boston College 20
Who’s going to make Cincy coach Luke Fickell a better offer?
Gator Bowl
Indiana 31, Tennessee 27
Why isn’t ND playing in this one?
Jan. 3
Potato Bowl
Ohio 27, Nevada 17
When will it end?
Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Tulane 33, Southern Miss 22
Enough is enough!!!
Jan. 6
LendingTree Bowl
Louisiana 35, Miami, O. 20
OMG! One more before the biggie.
Jan. 13
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Ohio State 38, LSU 34
Many times the Heisman Trophy winner struggles in big games.
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. This is his final football prediction column of the season.