It’s time to go “bowling” again.

In the national semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 28, I’m picking LSU to beat Oklahoma and Ohio State to knock off Clemson. Yes, I know in my first column of the season I picked Clemson to win the national title. But since then I’ve changed my mind.

And, I’m going with the Buckeyes to top the Tigers for all the marbles.

There are 40 bowl games before the national title game on Monday night, Jan. 13.

With my tongue firmly planted in my cheek, here we go:

Last week: 1-0, 1.000

Season: 553-137, .801

Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo 27, Charlotte 23

I may have to miss this one.

Frisco Bowl

Utah State 28,

Kent State 21

Has to be something better to do on a Friday night.

Dec. 21

New Mexico Bowl

CMU 34, San Diego St. 31

Have two nephews who graduated from Central Michigan.

Mortgage Cure Bowl

Georgia Southern 30, Liberty 27

You need to be cured if you watch this one.

Boca Raton Bowl

SMU 33, Fla. Atlantic 28

Man, I can’t wait.

Camellia Bowl

Fla. International 21, Arkansas St. 20

On the edge of my seat.

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 28, Boise St. 27

Better things to do in Vegas.

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian St. 38, UAB 20

Always be a special place in my heart for App. State. Michigan fans know why.

Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

UCF 42, Marshall 21

It’s nap time.

Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

BYU 31, Hawaii 28

Why play on Christmas Eve?

Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

Miami 35, La. Tech 31

ESPN will try to promote this one.

Quick Lane Bowl

Pittsburgh 28, EMU 17

Thank God MSU didn’t get stuck here.

Dec. 27

Military Bowl

N. Carolina 28, Temple 24

Wonder if President Trump will be there?

Pinstripe Bowl

MSU 31, Wake Forest 24

Wonder how excited Big Apple residents are over this one.

Texas Bowl

Texas A&M 27, Oklahoma St. 20

Is the MSU game over yet?

Holiday Bowl

USC 24, Iowa 21

First bowl between ranked teams. About time.

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force 32, Washington St. 28

10:15 p.m. kickoff. Oh boy, can’t wait.

Dec. 28

Cotton Bowl

Penn State 31, Memphis 27

Nittany Lions have to settle for cotton instead of roses.

Camping World Bowl

Notre Dame 35, Iowa State 24

How in the world did these two ever get together? The Fighting Irish must have lost their luster.

-------------------------------

NATIONAL SEMIFINALS

Peach Bowl

LSU 42, Oklahoma 27

Top-rated Bayou Tigers win a shootout.

Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State 38, Clemson 28

The Buckeyes show the defending national champs what a real opponent looks like.

-------------------------------

Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl

W. Kentucky 31, WMU 27

This one has all WMU grads (who cheer for Notre Dame or Michigan), excited.

Music City Bowl

Mississippi St. 34, Louisville 28

Yawn time.

Redbox Bowl

California 37, Illinois 27

Lovie Smith is coaching a bowl team?

Orange Bowl

Florida 42, Virginia 20

Why isn’t ND playing the Gators in this one?

Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

Va. Tech 34, Kentucky 31

What a way to end 2019.

Sun Bowl

Arizona State 31, Florida St. 24

I miss Bobby Bowden. So do the Seminoles.

Liberty Bowl

Navy 24, Kansas St. 21

Time to start getting ready for New Year’s Eve.

Arizona Bowl

Wyoming 41, Georgia Southern 31

How exciting!!!!

Alamo Bowl

Utah 31, Texas 23

Why isn’t ND playing one of these teams?

Jan. 1

Finally some games of note, as rated teams collide:

Outback Bowl

Auburn 34, Minnesota 23

The boat lost its oars a few weeks ago.

Citrus Bowl

Michigan 30, Alabama JVs 27

Surely, coach Jim Harbaugh can beat coach Nick Saban in a game Saban called “meaningless.”

Rose Bowl

Wisconsin 27, Oregon 23

Just a hunch in a battle of top 10 AP teams.

Sugar Bowl

Georgia 28, Baylor 27

Another battle of top 10 AP teams.

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl

Cincinnati 28, Boston College 20

Who’s going to make Cincy coach Luke Fickell a better offer?

Gator Bowl

Indiana 31, Tennessee 27

Why isn’t ND playing in this one?

Jan. 3

Potato Bowl

Ohio 27, Nevada 17

When will it end?

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Tulane 33, Southern Miss 22

Enough is enough!!!

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl

Louisiana 35, Miami, O. 20

OMG! One more before the biggie.

Jan. 13

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Ohio State 38, LSU 34

Many times the Heisman Trophy winner struggles in big games.

Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. This is his final football prediction column of the season.