Mara Rugen: Strong at both ends for ML basketball

Michigan Lutheran’s Mara Rugen is off to a hot start for the Titans’ girls basketball team.
Rugen, a senior guard, has helped lead the Titans to a 2-0 start with her offensive efforts.
She scored 19 points in the Lutheran’s season-opener against New Buffalo last Tuesday, then followed that up with an 18-point performance against Lawrence two days later.
But it isn’t just her offensive abilities that have stood out to Titans’ coach Ron Briney.
“Mara is probably one of the best defensive players that I’ve ever coached,” said Briney. “She averaged just about 15.5 points or so last year. Her defense, and converting that to offense, is just flat out amazing. She’s added some excellent passing to her as well this year.
“She hawks the ball. It’s just hard to throw the ball around her. She puts a lot of pressure on the basketball, and when she gets the ball she can turn it into offense very, very quickly with her speed. She’s a great two-way player, and very much a team ballplayer. She makes us better wth that kind of hustle and defensive structure that she puts into our team.”
Rugen averaged just over five steals per game a season ago. She tallied seven in the Titans’ tilt against the Tigers last Thursday.
Outside of basketball, Rugen is active in National Honor Society, the International Club and student ambassadors. She is also student council president, and carries a 3.87 GPA in the classroom.
She is also an outside hitter on the Titans’ volleyball team.
Following graduation in the spring, Rugen said she would like to go off to college to study business.
What are you most looking forward to this season?
I’m looking forward to just making the most of all of the last memories I have playing basketball, and to just continue to grow friendships throughout the season. I’d also love to win districts and go on to regionals and then see where we go from there.
Do you have a favorite basketball player, and why?
I wouldn’t say any professional players, but two of my older sisters (former Lutheran players Kayla and Erika Rosenbaum) also played basketball, so just kind of looking after them and kind of following in their footsteps.
What about a favorite sport to play, and why?
I would say they both have their positives and negatives. With volleyball, you get a different feeling when you get that kill than in basketball when you get that steal and then go make the layup. Their both very satisfying feelings, so it’s kind of hard to compare which one is my favorite. Their both fun to play.
What is something you like to do in your free time?
I really enjoy baking and making meals for my family, and also just hanging out with friends.
Do you have a favorite meal to cook?
I like to bake and decorate cakes for my family because we all have a sweet tooth. My go-to meal would probably be Chinese food. I enjoy making that for my family.
