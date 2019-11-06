Marathon match

St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.