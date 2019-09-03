Maya Hunter: Stepping up for St. Joseph golf

St. Joseph’s Maya Hunter has stepped up for the Bears’ girls golf team so far in the early stages of her junior season.
Hunter has consistently been one of the Bears’ top golfers this fall, placing inside the top five overall in each of St. Joseph’s first four matches.
She shot an 83 to finish fourth at the Grand Valley State University Invitational, and followed that up with a top-five finish at Bedford Valley.
Hunter’s season-best 80 was enough to place second at the Battle Creek Lakeview Invitational. She then was one shot off winning the opening Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference jamboree, carding an 84.
Hunter said her goal is to break 80 strokes this season.
“Maya Hunter has worked extremely hard to develop into a very skilled golfer,” St. Joseph coach Ryan Walters said,” but her biggest strength is her character. Maya is honest, platys the game with integrity and embodies everything we want St. Joseph golf to be about.”
Outside of golfing, Hunter is a member of National Honors Society at St. Joseph. She also plays guard on the Bears’ basketball team and midfield on the soccer team.
When did you first start golfing?
I started really young, actually. When I was around six, at First Tee (of Benton Harbor). I just got into it more. I didn’t start playing tournaments until freshman year, so competitively since freshman year.
What has been your mindset to start the season?
I definitely want to do my best, keep working hard and shooting my lowest scores. But also enter more of that leadership role, helping my teammates get their lowest scores, too.
Do you have any personal or team goals for the season?
I just really want to break 80, so that’s my big one. I’d like to be under (par) consistently. I’m still working towards that one. For the team, I think a good one is for us to win regionals again and go to state, (and place) top ten in the state.
Is this a team that can get to that level?
Definitely. I have a lot of faith in this team. It’s been good so far, and I think it’s just only going to get better.
What is your favorite course you’ve ever played on?
I’ve always been a fan of HawksHead (in South Haven). I think it’s one of my favorites. It always seems to storm when we’re there and downpours, but usually not too bad for me score-wise. I like the layout. It’s a great course.
