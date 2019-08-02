BENTON TOWNSHIP — Davis Thompson has followed in his father’s golfing footsteps.
Thompson was the medalist Thursday at the Western Amateur at Point O’ Woods Golf & Country Club, finishing 72 holes of stroke play at 13-under-par. He’ll be the top seed as match play begins today.
After the summer, Thompson will start his junior year at the University of Georgia, where his father Todd Thompson also played. Though Davis Thompson grew up in Auburn, Ala. and his mother attended Auburn University, he opted to play at Georgia.
“My dad was the guy that took me out to the golf course when I was little,” Thompson said. “I ended up going to Georgia and it’s worked out really well. He’s been a really good mentor for me, and coach, father and friend.”
Thompson said he has taken a lot of his father’s game into his own.
“We both hit the ball high,” he said. “That’s probably the main characteristic that sticks out. He fades it and I draw it, but other than that, we have very similar games.”
Thompson entered the Western Amateur coming off some disappointment, as he missed out on qualifying for the U.S. Amateur, which will be held in August.
“I was kind of down in the dumps, but I knew I was trending in the right direction,” he said. “I was back home playing with some buddies and I played really well. Something clicked and I’ve taken that here and it’s obviously worked.”
Thompson’s game has looked good so far this week. He entered Thursday’s rounds tied for third at 5-under, one shot back of the leaders. He then shot a 5-under 65 in the first of the two 18-hole rounds.
“After the first round, I knew I was in the lead by two,” Thompson said. “I just tried to have the mindset to go out and try to get medalist, not really worry about being top 16.”
Thompson won his first college tournament in May, coming in first in the NCAA Athens Regional, which Georgia hosted.
“I feel like this is my second win, but all of a sudden I’ve got to wake up tomorrow and play more golf,” Thompson said. “I’m just ready to get after it tomorrow.”
