Megan Neubecker: In the middle of the action for Coloma

Megan Neubecker is often the scoring spark that Coloma’s volleyball team needs.
The senior middle hitter has been Coloma’s big scorer this season, and has helped pace the Comets ahead of the district tournament next week.
So far, Neubecker has tallied 324 kills this season, while also adding 176 digs, 78 blocks, 72 aces and 25 assists.
“Megan has a great passion for the game,” said Coloma coach Kim Gear. “She is a great leader for our team and is our go-to hitter. This year she has become a great player of the game, because she is mixing up her hitting game. The team responds when she gets a kill (or) block, and it energizes our team morale.”
Neubecker is also an all-conference center on the basketball team, and played on the Comets’ 2018 state championship softball team.
When not in school or playing sports, Neubecker said she enjoys going to the beach, swimming and hanging out with friends and family in her spare time.
Neubecker is also a member of National Honor Society and carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
When did you first start playing volleyball?
I started in seventh grade. When I started I was a setter for my first two years. I got moved up to varsity at the end of freshman year and started working on hitting a little more. Sophomore year I tore my rotator cuff, so I switched to left hand. Junior year I started hitting right-handed again and I started getting better at it. Coach moved me to middle, and that’s where I’ve been ever since.
Do you still try to use your left hand at all while playing now?
Yeah, I’m pretty confident with it. If my setter oversets the ball, I can hit it with my left hand if I have to. It’ll trick the other team sometimes because they might think I can only hit right-handed.
What stood out most about this season for you?
We went to Dunes Camp over the summer - that was fun. We stayed in a hotel overnight and did some team bonding stuff, which was really fun.
Which sport that you play is your favorite and why?
I don’t really have a favorite sport. It’s kind of just whatever is in season. I like the different players that I play with, because not everyone that I play volleyball with is on the other two teams, so it’s kind of a nice change.
What are you plans after leaving Coloma?
I’m actually going to (Lake Michigan College) to play volleyball and softball. I’m going to be studying business. I’m hoping to become a financial advisor.
