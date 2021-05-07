The Michigan High School Athletic Association approved the addition of a girls division to the individual wrestling tournament for next season, one of many actions taken by its Representative Council during its spring meeting on May 3.
A total of 14 champions will be awarded for female competitors, based on weight classes established by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Girls will continue to compete on boys teams during the regular season and team tournaments, and may also choose to compete in the boys individual tournament. A total of 401 girls competed in MHSAA wrestling during the 2019-20 school year, up from 250 in 2017-18 and 327 in 2018-19.