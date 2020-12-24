The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council approved a new calendar for the winter sports season, which would finish by the end of March as usual despite not starting until Jan. 22.
“The council has been working to give schools as much local flexibility as possible while putting together their winter seasons schedules,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a statement. “This flexible planning has been required of us all since June, and we will continue to advocate for kids in all seasons with our continued goal of three seasons played to completion.”