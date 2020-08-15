Lakeshore football coach Denny Dock said it was like a punch in the gut when he found out in the middle of practice Friday afternoon that the Michigan High School Athletic Association was postponing football from fall until the spring.
“I’m very, very disappointed,” he said. “I had a fantastic time coaching these kids and I think we were on the right track. I thought we were headed to have a chance at a fantastic season.”
Instead, he said Friday that the players would be handing in their equipment this morning, and that he is waiting for guidelines from the MHSAA on how they can practice during the off-season.
Dock, who is also Lakeshore’s softball coach, said he hopes the seasons don’t overlap so he can coach both.
Dock added that the biggest disappointment will happen when families can see high school football games being played this fall across the state line in Indiana, but not here.
St. Joseph Bears football coach Andrew Pratley said he is also very disappointed by the decision to postpone.
“We think football could be played safely,” he said. “I think there are some reasons why they have (decided to postpone). I know they’ve done everything they can to try to make it happen for us.”
Pratley, who is president of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, said the intent is to create a structure so students don’t have to choose between sports.
He said this is especially upsetting to seniors who are looking forward to playing football during their final year in high school. Those seniors include his son, Troy Pratley, the team’s starting quarterback.
“He’s pretty upset with the circumstances but also trying to stay positive as well, and know that gives us few more months to prepare,” he said.
The MHSAA announced Friday it will move the 2020 fall football season to next spring, due to football’s higher risk for spreading COVID-19.
The football season switch was made based on consultation with state health department officials and after surveying MHSAA member high schools on their progress and preferences after the first four days of practice. Football is considered a high-risk sport for potential spread of the COVID-19 virus because of its level of player-to-player contact.
“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a news release. “But while continuing to connect with the governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.
“No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent, and face-to-face contact as football.”
The MHSAA announced July 17 it would proceed this school year with its traditional calendar, beginning with fall sports, but with enhanced precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
At that time, the MHSAA also stated it would move football, and other fall sports seasons, to the spring of 2021 if they were deemed unsafe to proceed when originally scheduled. Football was allowed to begin practice, with helmets but no other padding, on Monday.
Details for the spring football season, including a specific schedule and format, will be announced over the next few months. The MHSAA will be working to limit overlap of spring football and the traditional spring sport seasons.
“While this is tremendously disappointing, we will do everything possible to provide the best possible experience in the spring while adding football into the calendar,” Uyl said.
Volleyball and soccer are considered moderate-risk for virus spread, while cross country, golf, tennis and swimming are considered low-risk. Cross country, Lower Peninsula girls golf and boys tennis and Upper Peninsula girls tennis began practice Wednesday; golf and tennis teams may begin competing Wednesday, and cross country teams may begin competing Friday, Aug. 21.
Volleyball, boys soccer and Lower Peninsula girls swimming also began practice Wednesday, and competition guidelines for those sports will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Schools in regions under Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan remain unable to play volleyball or swim/dive indoors due to governmental restrictions. Further guidance from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office is expected in the near future regarding these indoor facilities.
A total of 34,219 student-athletes played football at MHSAA member schools during the 2019 season. A total of 520 11-player teams and 83 8-player teams were anticipated during late summer to play football this fall season.
The Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association supports the MHSAA decision.
“The football season switch was made based on the consultation with the governor’s office, state Health Department officials and after surveying MHSAA member high schools on their progress and preferences after the first four days of practice,” officials said in a news release.