The COVID-19 outbreak has sent shockwaves around the world, and the landscape of Michigan high school sports is not immune to its presence.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced in a Thursday news release that all winter sports have been suspended indefinitely.
The suspension of play applies to ice hockey, girls gymnastics, Lower Peninsula swimming and diving, and boys and girls basketball, all of which in various stages of playoff progressions.
“Based on the events of the last 48 hours and with things changing by the minute, we believe we have no choice but to suspend our winter tournaments immediately,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “This is a suspension until we have a better handle on the situation. The health and welfare of everyone involved is our number one priority.”
The MHSAA initially ruled on Thursday morning that postseason games were to be played, with spectators limited to include only parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.
Uyl noted that updates will be forthcoming over the next few days and that no timetable has been determined for possible rescheduling of tournaments.
The suspension of winter affects several local teams in the midst of playoff runs: Lakeshore, Benton Harbor, Coloma, Buchanan, Dowagiac, Brandywine, Bloomingdale, River Valley and Eau Claire boys basketball; Michigan Lutheran girls basketball; and St. Joseph and South Haven boys swimming.
Michigan Lutheran coach Ron Briney received the news just before his team was to be celebrated with a pep rally. The Titans were 22-1 on the season and were preparing to face Martin in a Division 4 regional final.
“That hit the girls extremely hard,” Briney said. “It hit me hard, as well. Those girls worked hard for this opportunity. We understand that decisions need to be made and we respect the people who make those decisions.”
With the season unlikely to continue, it’s likely that Lutheran seniors Mara Rugen, Rebekah Hisle, Maria Rush, Abby Harris, and Clare Berghaus have played their last game in a Titans uniform.
“We have a great group of seniors that led in a very positive environment,” Briney said. “Our defense has been a trademark, but these kids took it to another level this year. This is a very memorable group of kids. Their effort is second to none.”
Lakeshore coach Sean Schroeder was looking forward to his team’s Division 1 district final Friday against Kalamazoo Central. A win would give the Lancers their first district title in the MHSAA’s largest division.
The Lancers (18-4) graduate Jonathan Worsham, Ben Brower, Ben Anderson Ja’Kobe Young, and Dylan Clem.
“It’s certainly disappointing for our kids,” Schroeder said. “Our seniors are incredibly disappointed. They wanted to play and were confident going into Friday’s game. I can’t say it was unexpected; the MHSAA is acting in the interest of public health.
“It’s a tough day for everyone associated with our program.”
Benton Harbor – ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press Division 2 boys basketball poll – is disappointed about the suspension but remains optimistic that its quest for a state championship will continue.
“We’re hopeful the tournament will resume in a few weeks,” Benton Harbor coach Corey Sterling said. “The kids were shocked. We had just got word that there would be limited spectators and we were moving forward based on that information.
“The kids are kids, so they want to play. We’re going to take a few days off and proceed from there.”
The Tigers’ roster features eight seniors in Quindarius Davis, William Suggs, Daniel Moore, Khi Hunt, Joseph Johnson, Greg Cooper, Louis Johnson, and Carlos Johnson.
Johnson, one of the state’s best players over the course of his four-year career, may have played his last game in a Tiger uniform Wednesday against Hamilton.
Sterling is hoping that Johnson and the Tigers can finish the season on their own terms.
“It could give Carlos time to heal his shoulder injury,” he said. “He’s been getting physical therapy, so the suspension of play could work out as a blessing. It’s going to be hard staying focused with all of the uncertainty but that’s why it’s good to have a senior-led team. Regardless if we win or lose, we want to finish the season our way.”