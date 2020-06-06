The Michigan High School Athletic Association has updated its guidelines for reopening of school sports based on the lifting of the state’s stay-at-home order.
- Member schools may begin summer activities at school facilities as long as these two conditions are met: 1. School administration has announced schools facilities are open to students and staff, and 2. The academic school year (last day of online instruction/exams) has ended.
- Indoor facilities, including gymnasiums and weight rooms, remain closed. This includes swimming pools, although outdoor pools may be used for athletic activities.
- Competition is not yet allowed because participants must continue to follow social distancing.
- Balls may be used among groups of participants, but participants should clean such common equipment as permitted and continue to maintain proper hygiene (washing hands, not touching their faces) and social distance.
- The most accurate answer to the question “What Step are schools on?” is Step 2 for outdoor activities – thanks to the ability to have gatherings of up to 100 participants – while indoor activities will start at Step 1 if gatherings of only 10 or fewer are allowed. Guidelines will continue to be updated based on directives from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office.