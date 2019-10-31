While Michigan relishes in its recent thrashing of obviously over-rated Notre Dame, the fact remains the Wolverines, barring some major upsets, are all but mathematically eliminated from the Big Ten championship race.
In order for that to happen, Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State would all have to end up with two league losses, and the Wolverines would have to win the conference’s complicated tie-breaker rules, in case of a three-way tie. This column does not have enough space to explain it now. I’ll get into that later, if necessary.
The main problem for Michigan is Penn State and Ohio State are both currently undefeated.
Ohio State still has to play Penn State, so one of them has to lose.
If Penn State beats Ohio State, and the Buckeyes then lose to Michigan, Ohio State would also have two losses.
But Penn State would still be undefeated. Vice versa, if Ohio State beats Penn State, then the Buckeyes would still be undefeated.
The only thing that could throw the Big Ten East into a three-way tie at the top requires some major upsets.
Besides the Ohio State game, Penn State still has games left with undefeated Minnesota, at Indiana, and hapless Rutgers.
Ohio State has hapless Maryland and Rutgers before ending the season at home vs. Penn State and at Michigan, who they’ve beaten 14 of the last 15 years.
U-M visits Maryland on Saturday, before hosting in-state rival Michigan State, visiting Indiana and hosting Ohio State.
Indiana, which is 3-2 in the Big Ten East and an honorable mention selection in this week’s AP poll, could help determine the champion. Michigan and Penn State have games left with the surprising Hoosiers.
Idle thought
It’s high school playoff time again, and high-time the Michigan High School Athletic Association considers reducing its 11-man playoff field. With two divisions of the ever-expanding 8-man game, there’s simply too many divisions for 11-man. In my opinion, way too many 5-4 teams (over 50 this year) were needed to fill the 11-man field.
Dear coaches: Making the playoffs with a 5-4 record is not a feather in your cap, when in all probability your team gets clobbered in the pre-districts.
Top College Game
Florida 27, Georgia 23
The No. 6 Gators (7-1) invade the No. 7 Bulldogs (6-1). Last time I looked Georgia was a 3-point favorite. Don’t believe it.
Top High School Game
Berrien Springs 20, Kalamazoo United 13
The undefeated Shamrocks beat United 23-12 earlier in the season, but both Berrien Springs’ quarterback Nick Nelson and standout running back Danny Vinson left last week’s game with injuries. Hopefully both will be back at full strength for this surprising Division 5 matchup.
Why surprising? United needed a 35-27 upset of previously unbeaten Schoolcraft last week to reach the playoffs.
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 12-3, .800
Season: 140-31, .819
Friday
Div. 3
Edwardsburg 31, St. Joseph 14
Div. 4
Paw Paw 35, Vicksburg 18
Div. 5
B. Springs 20, K. United 13
Dowagiac 28, Hopkins 27
Div. 6
Brandywine 33, Constantine 22
Div. 7
Schoolcraft 37, Hartford 21
Lawton 27, Centreville 17
Div. 8
Cassopolis 42, White Pigeon 17
COLLEGE
Last week: 31-14. .689
Season: 369-86, .811
Tonight
Appalachian St. 38, Ga. Southern 20
Baylor 35, West Virginia 14
Friday
Navy 42, UConn 10
Saturday
Michigan 49, Maryland 7
Notre Dame 35, Va. Tech 14
CMU 24, N. Illinois 23
EMU 28, Buffalo 27
Illinois 42, Rutgers 10
Indiana 34, Northwestern 23
Nebraska 31, Purdue 28
Air Force 31, Army 17
Arizona 34, Oregon St. 31
Auburn 38, Mississippi 24
Boise State 42, San Jose St. 28
Cincinnati 37, E. Carolina 10
Colorado State 42, UNLV 31
Florida 27, Georgia 23
Florida State 30, Miami, Fla. 24
Fla. Inter. 31, Old Dominion 13
Liberty 34, UMass 10
Kansas State 31, Kansas 27
Marshall 34, Rice 21
Memphis 34, SMU 31
Miss. State 34, Arkansas 24
N. Texas 33, UTEP 16
Nevada 34, N. Mexico 28
Oklahoma St. 31, TCU 27
Oregon 35, USC 28
Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 14
S. Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 10
Syracuse 28, Boston College 24
Tennessee 27, UAB 18
Texas A&M 52, San Antonio 10
Tulane 31, Tulsa 20
UCF 42, Houston 21
UCLA 34, Colorado 31
Utah 35, Washington 3
Utah State 27, BYU 23
Virginia 31, N. Carolina 28
Wake Forest 28, N.C. State 17
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday throughout the season.