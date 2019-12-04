ST. JOSEPH – It wasn't pretty, but Michigan Lutheran girls basketball coach Ron Briney will take it.
After trailing at halftime, the Titans controlled the second half to earn a 49-39 victory Tuesday in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference White Division opener.
"I was pleased with how hard they were willing to play," Briney said. "It was a great game to start with and I look forward to the improvement that's going to be focused on as we practice and move forward."
Michigan Lutheran turned defense into offense in the first quarter by using its press to jump out to a 21-11 lead. The Bison responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Titans 14-2 in the second quarter to take a 25-23 lead into halftime.
"We had our bench cheering, the crowd was loud," New Buffalo junior Abby Vitale said. "We had our energy up and that really helps our team out on the court."
Using the break to regroup, Michigan Lutheran's press forced New Buffalo turnovers that led to easy baskets. The Titans outscored the Bison 21-7 in the third quarter to pull away.
Michigan Lutheran's Mara Rugen led all scorers with 19 points and Jessi Jewell added 10. Mary Mayer had 14 and Sophia DeOliveira scored 11 to lead New Buffalo.
"With (Michigan Lutheran) being our biggest competitor and having a young team this year, this was a good start to building our chemistry," Mayer said. "Going forward, you'll see a lot of improvement."
For Briney and the Titans, getting into game shape will be key in the coming weeks.
"We ran out of steam (in the second quarter)," he said. "We're still getting our basketball legs. We have to learn how to fight through it and learn how to communicate while we're tired."
Michigan Lutheran 49, New Buffalo 39
MICHIGAN LUTHERAN (49)
Mara Rugen 9 1-3 19, Jessi Jewell 5 0-0 10, Jenna Koehler 2 0-0 4, Rebekah Hisle 3 2-4 8, Abby Harris 1 1-3 3, Maria Rush 1 2-4 4. Totals 21 6-14 49.
NEW BUFFALO (39)
Mary Mayer 7 0-2 14, Sophia DeOliveira 5 0-0 11, Abby Vitale 2 0-4, Nadia Collins 1 1-2 4, Kelsey Corkran 2 0-0 4, Emma Lantz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 1-8 39.
M Lutheran`21`2`21`5`–`49
New Buffalo`11`14`7`7`–`39
3-point field goals – M Lutheran 0, New Buffalo 2 (DeOliveira, Collins). Rebounds – M Lutheran 33 (Hisle 9). Steals– M Lutheran 29 (Harris 6, Jewell 6). Assists – M Lutheran 7.
Records – M Lutheran 1-0 BCS White, 1-0. New Buffalo 0-1, 0-1.
