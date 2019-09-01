Ken Bishop of Kalamazoo found and photographed a northern mockingbird on Aug. 11 in Hartford Township.
The northern mockingbird may be found in Southwest Michigan at all times of the year, but is by no means common. Our region is at the northern part of the species range.
Those who observe mockingbirds often hear them before seeing the bird. It is an excellent songster, mimicking not only other birds’ songs and calls, but also noises such as railroad crossing bells and dogs barking.
Most of the mockingbirds that reside in Michigan during the warm months migrate south of the state line for the winter. Some may only travel a hundred miles south. A few hardy individuals will remain and may be seen at winter feeding stations.
Closely related to the northern mockingbird is the gray catbird. Brad Anderson sent in a nice photo of a catbird taken Aug. 25 at Warren Dunes State Park, in which you can see the bird’s reddish under tail covert feathers.
The gray catbird is common among forest edges, woodlots, and overgrown fields during April to October. Gray catbirds winter in the southern U.S., south to Panama.
In Berrien County, gray catbirds begin departing during September. Most are gone by October, but a few linger until the middle of the month.
Brad Anderson also photographed a yellow-throated vireo at Warren Dunes.
The yellow-throated vireo is common during summer in our region, as are the red-eyed vireo and warbling vireo. All three species eat insects and must depart northern latitudes before the first hard frost.
Most yellow-throated vireos will have vacated Southwest Michigan by September 25, the average date the last one is reported in Berrien County. A few may linger until early October.
A magnolia warbler is almost unrecognizable as it appears soaking wet after bathing in the bird bath of Dick Schinkel of Oronoko Township on Aug. 23.
Magnolia warblers nest in Canada and the northern U.S., including northern Michigan. The species vacates Michigan by the end of September.
Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.