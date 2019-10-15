St. Joseph's Riley Mullen has adjusted nicely to running in Michigan.
The Bears sophomore is a first-year runner for St. Joseph's girls cross country team, moving from Avon Lake High School in Ohio to St. Joseph at the start of the season
She's had an immediate impact on the team thus far, as she's been St. Joseph's front runner in every race this season.
"She had a great freshman year in Ohio," St. Joseph coach Mike Mahler said. "She went 19:42 as a freshman there, 5:20 for the mile and 2:22 for the 800, so she's got some track speed.
"It took her a little bit this season to adjust to a different training system. She's coming along nicely. She had a big breakout meet at Portage, so she's training well and looking very strong. She is a hard worker. It's great to have her on the team."
Mullen's finishing times have gradually dropped since the start of the fall to now, most notably finishing second at the Berrien County Meet on Sept. 28, as well as running a personal-best time of 19:36.7 at the Portage Invitational on Oct. 5.
Mullen said she is also planning on running track in the spring for St. Joseph. At her old school, Mullen ran the 800 and 1600, and plans to do so here as well.
Is there a big difference between running in Ohio vs. in Michigan?
I definitely feel like the training is a lot different. In Ohio we did shorter distance, but faster pace. Here we do longer runs, but it's slower. I kind of like faster runs, because you get done sooner. But I've adjusted well and I like it now.
What would be a goal of yours for the season?
When moving here I thought it would be really cool to break 20 (minutes) again, because I did that last year. At the Portage Invite I just got an overall PR. That was really exciting for me. That's just kind of my goal, I just want to do my best and try to PR again. My biggest goal, it would be really amazing to break 19 (minutes) in the 5k. So that's my goal, to train for that.
Have you gained any confidence knowing that you're a top-two runner in the county?
That was actually really surprising for me. I was a pretty good runner back at Avon Lake. I wasn't the worst, but I also wasn't the best on the team. It was really surprising to me, like 'wow, I'm actually No. 2 in the county.' That was kind of a nice surprise.
Has it been an adjustment going from a second or third runner to a front runner?
It's definitely different, because at my old school, the people around me were all around the same time. We could just pace off each other. That was nice. I feel like here, there's a bigger gap between the team so it can be harder pacing myself.
Do you have a favorite memory of the season so far?
I feel like it's not a specific time, but I just enjoy the bus rides and getting to know the girls and boys on the team, like getting an opportunity to bond.
