Ethan Dhuyvetter liked finesse fishing so much that he started a lure company dedicated to it. Dhuyvetter, of Grand Rapids, founded Mule Fishing Supply Co., which makes teeny jigheads and small, nearly indestructible soft plastic baits.
“I wanted the name to reflect that our baits worked as hard as a mule,” Dhuyvetter told me when he first got the business started back in 2019.
Yours truly was his first retail customer back then. After we had conversed via Facebook, we met in October that year, in a parking lot after he got off from his “real” job in the wholesale food industry. He delivered several packs of his Mule Jigs, now available in sizes as small as 1/80th of an ounce. I also bought some packages of Donkey Tails, which are slim, 2.6-inch swimbaits and some Donkey Tail Juniors, which are teeny 1.6-inch swimmers.
“I’ve been a hardcore bass fisherman forever but always more of a finesse guy,” he recently told me. “Over the past few years I got more into ultralight fishing for other species.”
If you watch some of his more than 500 videos on his Online Outdoorsman YouTube channel, you’ll see him taking a “whatever bites” approach, frequently flinging 1/64-ounce jigs with Donkey Tail Juniors on ultra-light gear. His goal is often to catch as many species as possible.
Dhuyvetter is always experimenting with tackle and line, so I asked him what ultra-light rods he likes best. He revealed two. First is a 6-foot Temple Fork Outfitters Trout & Panfish Rod, which retails for about a hundred bucks. Second is a 6-foot, 2-inch Dobyns Sierra Trout and Panfish Rod, which costs about $160.
For line, he often goes old school with monofilament.
“I use 2-pound monofilament when going really light (with 1/64-ounce jigs),” he said.
When throwing 1/32-ounce jigs, he uses 4-pouind mono. He has video evidence on his YouTube channel that 2-pound test can land a toothy northern pike of about 30 inches.
Dhuyvetter also uses braided line with a leader, which seems to have become the global finesse standard for spinning gear.
“I do like 6-pound braid to a 4-pound leader,” he said, praising braid’s low stretch for detecting strikes. He also likes how easy it is to see braid in higher visibility colors. He likes 4-pound clear monofilament for the leader.
“Mono (instead of fluorocarbon) for the leader adds a little stretch, which helps land fish on the light wire hooks,” he said.
Dhuyvetter is a 20-something guy with a wife and an infant son at home and a full-time job. It’s hard to imagine how he has time to fill orders on his jigs and plastics. But he does, mostly by foregoing sleep.
He said he works on Mule Fishing affairs from 4:30 to 6 a.m. every day. He gets the products made elsewhere, having learned a lesson after trying to start a soft plastics company while still in his teens. He realized that doing the manufacturing himself cut deeply into his own fishing time.
These days he attains more fishing time by using the same type of nearly indestructible soft plastic that companies such as Z-Man use in their lures. The fragile-looking tails stand up to repeated pecks from panfish and bigger gamefish, which means anglers can spend more time with lures in the water and less time putting fresh plastic on their jigheads.
“These days, if I can get out for an hour and have five extra minutes to fish, it’s huge!” said the young father.
When we met in October of 2019, no one suspected COVID-19 would have so much impact on our lives. Although the pandemic has been overall horrible, one positive result was that more people across the country bought fishing licenses than ever before. It was actually good timing to start an online lure company, and even better for a company like Mule. That’s because little lures produce bites for beginners – and even experienced anglers can get their strings stretched more often by flinging tiny jigs on ultra-light tackle.
Business has been brisk for Dhuyvetter, who has marketed Mule Fishing Supply Co. mostly via social media, with customers from coast to coast and even in countries such as Sweden, Great Britain and Belgium.
I got to fish with Dhuyvetter once last March, not long after ice had left Green Lake near Caledonia, Michigan. We launched our kayaks and I caught a few bass, mostly on traditional, small Ned Rigs.
Ethan caught just about everything else, including an impressive crappie on his even smaller Mule Jigs and Donkey Tails, all while his Go Pro cameras ran, and he made yet another video for YouTube.
While Mule jigs and lures are currently available exclusively at www.mulefishing.com, Dhuyvetter said he hopes the company continues to grow to the point where he can stock retailers.
With his work ethic and passion for ultra-light angling, I bet he gets there.