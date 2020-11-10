Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then windy after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then windy after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo High School volleyball team remained unbeaten while picking up another championship on Saturday.
The 20-0 Bison topped River Valley 25-17, 25-13, 25-20 to defend their Division 4 district title. A little over a week earlier, New Buffalo claimed the BCS White Division crown by sweeping past Countryside Academy and Michigan Lutheran.