Corkran

New Buffalo’s Kelsey Corkran (left) passes the ball in front of teammate Emma Lantz during Saturday’s district championship match.

 David Johnson / For The Herald-Palladium

NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo High School volleyball team remained unbeaten while picking up another championship on Saturday.

The 20-0 Bison topped River Valley 25-17, 25-13, 25-20 to defend their Division 4 district title. A little over a week earlier, New Buffalo claimed the BCS White Division crown by sweeping past Countryside Academy and Michigan Lutheran.