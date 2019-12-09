New coaches leading Coloma, Watervliet boys

Curtis McFall is looking to establish a new culture and style of play at Coloma.
McFall is in his first season as head coach of the Comets boys basketball team after spending several years as an assistant at Benton Harbor, helping the Tigers win the 2018 Class B state championship.
“I think we’re going to play at a faster pace than they played in previous seasons,” McFall said. “We’re going to get up and down the floor, be smart, pass and cut.”
Coloma finished 16-6 last season, but graduated standout guard Zach Goodline, now at Oakland University. McFall has encouraged players to step up in his absence.
“We’re kind of an unknown,” McFall said. “Everyone knew about Zach, but the other guys were in the background.
“It’s an opportunity for other guys to step in and get an increased role. It’s a chance for us to all make a name for ourselves.”
The Comets do return a pair of all-conference players in junior Drew Goodline, Zach’s younger brother, and senior Michael Dancer.
“I’m expecting a breakout year from both,” McFall said. “I’m looking for leadership from both of them.”
Senior Isaiah Reinhardt and junior Karon Smith are also expected to contribute. McFall is excited about a sophomore class which includes Ethan Vandermolen and Timmy Schroeder, both 6-foot-3, and point guard Jake Ickes.
McFall said he isn’t too familiar with the teams the Comets will face in the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season. He knows who stands in the way of a district title, however.
“In order to get somewhere out of our region, you have to beat Benton Harbor,” McFall said. “They’re the elephant in the room. You can’t escape them.”
Watervliet also has a new coach in Dan Hoff, who was head coach at Mattawan for 27 years. He also spent time as Director of Basketball Operations at Western Michigan, and last year volunteered at Kalamazoo Central, which he said gave him a desire to get back into coaching.
Watervliet was just 2-19 last season, but had a young team.
“Our work ethic right now is a real strength,” Hoff said. “We have some guys who share the ball well which allows other guys to shoot the ball well.”
Sophomore Andrew Chisek returns after starting as a freshman last season. He’ll play at guard along with fellow sophomore Brennan Bornas, junior Jordan Abney and senior Curtis White.
“Those four guys all have really good speed and ball-handling,” Hoff said. “They play tenacious defense.”
Junior post player Dylan Lawson returns after playing a lot last season. Returning seniors include Danaveon Gilbert, Cole Pline and Jacob Loomis.
Hoff said he likes the shooting ability of junior wing players Kenny Russell, Evan Hutchins and Davis King.
Hoff said he isn’t familiar with the SAC and doesn’t know how the Panthers will stack up, but is optimistic about what he’s seen so far.
“I really hope we can maximize our potential,” he said.
