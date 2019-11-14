BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Andrews University men and women’s basketball teams christened the new Andreason Center with wins over Lake Michigan College on Wednesday night.
The men’s team held on to win 79-73 and the women won 64-54.
It was the women’s team’s first-ever victory over the Red Hawks.
“It was a really big win for our girls,” Andrews women’s coach Kevin Wooldridge said. “We have a good group of young ladies that battled tonight. They weathered the storm and battled through. There are things we need to clean up. But it’s nice to get this win and kick off a new era of Andrews women’s basketball.”
The Red Hawks – without star forward Jayla Bibbs due to injury – held a 13-12 lead to start the second quarter before Andrews’ Jayde Broussard spear-headed a second quarter surge that saw the Cardinals take a 29-23 lead into halftime.
The Cardinals were in control for most of the second half until a Morgan Hughes 3-pointer and a LaChelle Knox lay-up cut Andrews’ lead to 55-54 with just over a minute to go. But the Cardinals went back to Broussard, whose basket kickstarted a 9-0 Andrews run to close the game.
“We couldn’t get stops,” LMC women’s coach Patrick Daniel said. “We turned the ball over and gave them second-chance opportunities. Everything we told them not to do, we did. Credit to Andrews, they took advantage of our mistakes. This has to be a wake-up call for us.”
Hughes led the Red Hawks with 19 points, and Knox added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Jayde Broussard led the way for the Cardinals with a game-high 29 points and 21 rebounds. The returning All-American had an extra incentive to perform her best: her grandmother flew in from California early Wednesday morning to see her play.
“It was super special,” Broussard said. “They only get to come out once a year so it really motivated me today.”
The Cardinals shot just 33 percent from the field but were able to make up for it by attacking the basket and getting to the line. Andrews had a 28-8 advantage over LMC in free-throw attempts.
“(Jayla) is a load down there,” Wooldridge said. “She’s strong and knows how to finish. Everything runs through her.”
In the men’s game, Andrews took control of the game early by making the extra pass and finding open shots for Denzel Daniels and Mylon Weathers. The Cardinals led 42-38 at halftime and led by as many as 18 during the game.
“We just let it get too far away in the first half to make the full comeback,” head coach Jeremy Schaeffer said. “But it’s development and growth for us, which I’m happy about. Andrew McGuirt hit so many big shots early to keep us in the game.”
The Red Hawks forced 17 first-half turnovers, but only had four fast break points.
“We didn’t convert on their turnovers,” Schaeffer said. “We have to do a better job when we’re causing issues for other teams.”
The Red Hawks were able to knock down 3-pointers and convert in transition in the second half. A McGuirt 3-pointer followed by another by Jordan Marble, trimmed Andrews’ lead to 62-56. Moments later, a Jaguar Jackson 3-pointer cut the Cardinals’ lead to 64-63.
Leading 72-71 with just over a minute to go, Denzel Daniels knocked down a 3 that put it away for the Cardinals. The Red Hawks were forced to foul late, and Weathers and Barry Armstrong made insurance free throws for Andrews.
“We played tough and didn’t break,” Andrews coach Michael Pallas said. “What kept us in was our clutch rebounding on the offensive end. Coming down the stretch at times, we weren’t able to identify their shooters.”
After shooting 67 percent in the first half, the Cardinals shot 42 percent in the second half. Conversely, LMC shot 31 percent in the first half and 46 in the second.
“We ran our offense a lot better in the first half,” Pallas said. “In the second half, we got sloppy and didn’t make the extra pass. These are all things you can fix.”
Fitzpatrick led the Cardinals with 24 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four steals. Daniels had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Weathers had 18 points.
Devan Nichols had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Red Hawks, while McGuirt and Jackson scored 17 and 13, respectively.
“There were a lot of rebounds Nichols found his way to,” Schaeffer said. “He was impressive on the glass. We went smaller than we’d normally like to tonight. Fitzpatrick went hard to the glass late in the game for them and had a couple of tip dunks that changed things late.”
Andrews women 64, LMC 54
ANDREWS (64)
Maci Chen 3 1-2 7, Nadira Cousins 3 3-5 11, Delilah Drew 1 4-4 6, Jade Broussard 10 9-13 29, Sarah Paige 3 3-4 9, Liz Ipkeama 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 20-28 64.
LAKE MICHIGAN COLLEGE (54)
Joh’Nae Poindexter 1 2-2 4, Aymia Flowers 2 0-0 6, LaChelle Knox 5 4-6 14, Morgan Hughes 7 0-0, 19, Delaney Basker 4 1-2 9, Keyra Calhoun 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-8 54.
Andrews 12 17 13 22 – 64
LMC 13 10 15 16 – 54
3-point field goals – Andrews 2 (Cousins 2), LMC 7 (Hughes 5, Flowers 2). Total fouls – Andrews 9, LMC 20. Fouled out – none. Technical fouls – none. Rebounds – Andrews 31 (Broussard 21), LMC 24 (Knox 13). Assists – Andrews 11, LMC 9.
Records – Andrews 2-0, LMC 1-2
Andrews men 79, LMC 73
ANDREWS (79)
Josh Fitzpatrick 10 4-4 24, Quennel Anderson 2 0-0 4, Denzel Daniel 8 1-2 20, Mylon Weathers 7 3-5 18, Barry Armstrong 0 5-6 5, Maxwell Dronen 1 0-0 3, Naina Mazava 1 3-4 5. Totals: 29 16-21 79.
LMC (73)
Jaguar Jackson 3 5-6 13, Andrew McGuirt 6 0-0 17, Devan Nichols 7 3-3 18, Jaden Croom 3 0-0 6, Deandre Worthy 4 2-4 10, Jordan Higans 2 0-2 4, Jordan Marble 2 0-0 5. Totals: 27 10-16 73.
Halftime – Andrews 42-28. 3-point goals – Andrews 5 (Daniel 3, Weathers, Dronen), LMC 9 (McGuirt 5, Jackson 2, Nichols 1, Marble 1). Total fouls – Andrews 17, LMC 30. Fouled out – Deandre Worthy (LMC). Technical fouls – none. Rebounds – Andrews 36 (Fitzpatrick 15), LMC 30. Assists – Andrews 16, LMC 13.
Records – Andrews 3-3, LMC 1-2.
