Niles finds itself amid a 15-year playoff drought that it is hoping to end this season.
The Vikings finished last season with a 3-6 record (0-5 in the SMAC West) but according to head coach Joe Sassano, records can be deceiving.
“We just have to learn how to finish,” he said. “We were five, six plays away from being 6-3. We’re closing the gap but now we have to learn how to finish. We’re getting good work in. We’re putting the pieces together. We’re trying to stay healthy and we’re doing a good job so far in that regard.
“We’re getting good leadership from our seniors.”
The Vikings lost eight starting seniors to graduation last year. The program returns first-team all-SMAC senior running back Javond Ball (5-8, 160) and second-team junior lineman Dakota Hinkle (6-2, 210) as well as starting quarterback Brayden Lake (6-2, 195).
Jamison Zimmerman (5-6, 135) and Ryan Franco (5-10, 150) will be stepping into increased roles at wide receiver and defensive back, and Brandon Crawford (5-7, 155) is tasked to aid Ball at running back. Linemen Nolan Garrard (6-8, 305) and Leon Williams (5-11, 255) return to anchor what should be strong line units for the Vikings.
The Vikings averaged just 14.1 points per game last season.
“We’re trying to score touchdowns,” Sassano said. “We want to be balanced, offensively. I don’t think we’ll be heavy one way or the other. We’ve got some experience on the offensive line. We’re counting on that.
“Every team hopes to have strong lines because that’s where it starts.”
Drew Gourlay and Cade Vota return as Niles’ kickers and punters.
“We hope to be strong again in that regard,” Sassano said. “On special teams, we’re trying to find ways to give starters a rest by giving other guys a chance to play.”
Niles played seven playoff teams last season, all from the SMAC. The Vikings finished 1-6 in those games and Sassano expects the league to be just as tough this season.
“We have no soft candy on the schedule,” he said. “We just have to take things one week at a time. Everyone on our schedule is tough.”
