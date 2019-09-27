Niles and South Haven have accepted invitations to join the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference.
Niles will leave the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference and begin play in the BCS in 2020-21. South Haven is also planning to start BCS action that school year, pending approval of the league it’s leaving, the Wolverine Conference.
Geography and numbers were key factors according to Niles athletic directer Jeff Upton.
Niles is the smallest school in the SMAC this season with a Michigan High School Athletic Association enrollment of 856. Lakeshore is the only other school in the conference with under 1,000 students. The Vikings also regularly travel to play Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area schools in the SMAC.
“We’ve been looking for a while,” Upton said. “We tried all sorts of things with the SMAC. At some point in time, you have to do what’s best for your kids and your school.”
Niles will be the largest school in the BCS. Upton said that the Vikings will look to play bigger schools in non-conference games.
“We will try to supplement and still play St. Joe and Lakeshore, because that’s our history,” Upton said.
Declining numbers were also a factor in South Haven’s decision. South Haven’s enrollment of 633 is the second-smallest in the Wolverine, ahead of only Dowagiac.
“We’ve been struggling in some sports, and unfortunately we continue to get smaller,” South Haven athletic director Adam Verseput said. “Palisades (Power Plant), which is a large employer in our area, is shutting down. We’re trying to be a little forward-thinking.”
Verseput said that the Wolverine requires schools to give two years notice before leaving, but he expected from talking to athletic directors that South Haven would be allowed to leave next year.
“It doesn’t seem to benefit anybody to have us as a lame duck for an extra year,” Verseput said.
“The Wolverine was great to us. Making the move was difficult. Hopefully we have a home here now.”
The BCS invited 10 schools last winter: Allegan, South Haven, Dowagiac, Niles, Martin, Bangor, Coloma, Watervliet, Marcellus and Eau Claire.
Only Niles and South Haven have accepted so far, but Upton is hoping other schools join. He said getting the Vikings in the same conference as traditional rival Dowagiac has been a goal.
“We want other schools to come, too,” Upton said. “We had at one point the longest concurrent football opponent with Dowagiac. We haven’t been able to play them in football. Our community wants that.”
Upton added that the BCS would like to have divisions for Class B, Class C and Class D schools. Currently the BCS has two divisions — the larger Red Division includes Berrien Springs, Brandywine, Bridgman, Buchanan, Comstock and Parchment. Parchment will leave the conference for the SAC next season.
Loy Norrix football to leave SMAC
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix will leave the SMAC and play as independent in football only beginning in 2020, according to an MLive report earlier this week.
Loy Norrix is 6-52 since 2013, including an 0-4 start this season. The departure of the Knights and Niles will leave the SMAC with nine football teams next season.
