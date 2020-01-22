BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor cruised to a 95-44 victory over South Haven in Tuesday's boys basketball game, scoring the first 22 points of the contest.
"We've been coming out sloppy against South Haven the last few years," Benton Harbor coach Corey Sterling said. "We really wanted to set the tone and not be sloppy tonight."
Benton Harbor won the girls game of the doubleheader 31-27.
In the boys game, South Haven (4-5) turned the ball over on four of its first five possessions, all leading to baskets for Benton Harbor (9-1). It continued to get worse for the Rams until they finally got on the board with 3:16 left in the first quarter on a three-point play Anthony White.
"One of our goals was not to lose the game on the press," South Haven coach Larry Ash said. "The first four or five minutes, that was over with.
"They're a great team. They played pressure defense all over the floor, and we want to dribble. You can only take one or two dribbles and you've got to pick it up before you get there and make sure you get it to somebody. We weren't doing that."
Benton Harbor led 30-9 after one quarter and 53-24 at halftime. Much of the second half was played with a running clock.
The Tigers got scoring from a variety of sources. Carlos Johnson led Benton Harbor with 25 points and 10 rebounds, Quindarius Davis scored 13 of his 19 points in the first quarter, and Kentrell Pullian added 16.
Greg Cooper got the start for the Tigers and was a force on defense, chasing down South Haven players and blocking shots when they broke the Benton Harbor press.
"He's been averaging four blocks a game for us, he had five blocks tonight," Sterling said. "He could've had a lot more, he altered a lot of shots. He allowed us to gamble a little bit more because we've got an anchor like Cooper."
Sophomores Trucel Singleton and Delricco Gillespie also made an impression, scoring nine and six points respectively.
"Singleton has been playing better and better," Sterling said. "He's our floor general for our second unit. Gillespie, a guy we brought up from JV, he's a 6-7 sophomore, he's our future, too. Games like this when everybody's playing, it's a win-win."
Zander Russell led South Haven with 15 points.
"I like playing Benton Harbor," Ash said. "You know when you come in here you better play. If you don't, this is what's going to happen to you.
"If you set goals to go somewhere or win the district, you've got to go through stuff like this."
The girls game was more competitive. A pair of free throws by Jordyn Holland with 3:27 left put South Haven (2-8) up 24-23, its first lead since 1-0.
Benton Harbor (3-8) quickly got the lead back on a basket by Desrae Kyles. It was her only field goal of the game.
"We had some big putbacks down the stretch," Benton Harbor coach Kenny Jackson said. "I didn't think we did a good enough job getting the ball to the bigs. I really wanted to get the ball to (Kyles). She's 6-foot-3, and she has a sweet touch around the basket. So we've got to do a better job of getting her the ball."
Two free throws by Jmya Jordan put the Tigers ahead for good at 27-25. Jordan scored a game-high 11 points.
Holland led South Haven with nine points. She was 5-for-8 from the free-throw line, but the Rams struggled as a team, going just 8-for-23 on foul shots.
"Other girls, when they get those opportunities, they've got to step up and we've just got to make them," South Haven coach Joey Holland said. "If we go 50 percent, we pretty much will win the game."
Benton Harbor defeated South Haven last season in a district semifinal by a very similar score, 33-29.
"I only have three returners from last year, so those girls I know wanted this game pretty bad," coach Holland said. "After last year's districts, that kind of stung a little bit. Tonight kind of stings too, but we're a young team. We're still going in the right direction. If we can fix some things by the end of the year, hopefully in districts we can have a different outcome."
"It was super close last year," Jackson said. "But it's always good to come out on top."
Boys
Benton Harbor 95, South Haven 44
SOUTH HAVEN (44)
Brenden Williamson 1 0-0 3, Xavier Ward 2 2-2 6, Zander Russell 6 3-5 15, Anthony White 3 1-2 7, Jackson Williams 2 0-0 6, Bo Larkin 1 2-2 5, Kayden Hamdani 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-11 44.
BENTON HARBOR (95)
Kentrell Pullian 7 0-0 16, Quindarius Davis 8 1-1 19, William Suggs 3 0-0 7, Carlos Johnson 12 0-0 25, Greg Cooper 3 1-2 7, Delricco Gillespie 3 0-0 6, Trucel Singleton 4 0-0 9, Joe Johnson 1 1-2 3, Daniel Moore 1 0-0 3. Totals: 42 3-5 95.
S. Haven;9;15;12;8;—;44
B. Harbor;30;23;22;19;—;95
3-point goals — South Haven 4 (Williams 2, Williamson, Larkin), Benton Harbor 8 (Pullian 2, Davis 2, Suggs, C. Johnson, Singleton, Moore). Total fouls — South Haven 4, Benton Harbor 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — South Haven 23, Benton Harbor 34 (C. Johnson 10).
Records — South Haven 4-5, Benton Harbor 9-1.
Girls
Benton Harbor 31, South Haven 27
SOUTH HAVEN (27)
Jordyn Holland 2 5-8 9, Yazmine Hall 1 2-6 4, Bernadette Brown 0 0-5 0, Alley Woodall 3 0-0 6, Jina Patel 1 0-0 3, Faith Lewis 1 0-2 2, Jackson Williams 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 8-23 27.
BENTON HARBOR (31)
Jmya Jordan 4 3-4 11, Kyra Nichols 2 0-4 4, Shaliya Perkins 2 1-3 5, Desrae Kyles 1 1-2 3, Bre'Asia Hill 1 0-2 2, Aamya Johnson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 5-15 31.
S. Haven;3;9;4;11;—;27
B. Harbor;7;7;8;9;—;31
3-point goals — South Haven 1 (Patel), Benton Harbor 0. Total fouls — South Haven 12, Benton Harbor 19. Fouled out — Kyles (BH). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — South Haven 42 (Brown 8), Benton Harbor 40 (Perkins 8, Hill 8). Steals — Jordan (BH) 4, Perkins (BH) 4.
Records — South Haven 2-8, Benton Harbor 3-8.