Sorry Michigan fans, but THE GAME is Saturday when No. 9 Penn State (9-1) travels to Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) for the Big Ten West Division title.
The game in Ann Arbor in two weeks is virtually meaningless for the Wolverines, and if Ohio State beats Penn State, it means everything for the Buckeyes.
The only reason the confrontation in The Big House in two weeks would be meaningful for Michigan is the fact it hasn’t beaten Ohio State in 14 of the last 15 years. And, coach Jim Harbaugh has never beaten the Buckeyes.
Michigan’s preseason hype of a Big Ten and national championship ended with losses to Wisconsin and Penn State.
Unfortunately, all the hype in the next 10 days will center on the Ohio State at Michigan game, and how much the Wolverines have improved since waxing overrated Notre Dame and injury-riddled Michigan State.
Idle thought No. 1
What was Nick Saban doing keeping his quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) in the game against Mississippi State late in the first half with ’Bama holding a big lead?
You think he might have been trying to run up the score to get back in the College Football Playoff hunt? Adios Alabama!!!
Idle thought No. 2
A total of 36 teams remain alive in the Michigan High School football playoffs: 32 in the eight-division 11-player semifinals, and four in the two-division 8-player championship games. Guess how many 5-4 regular season teams that qualified for the playoffs are still alive?
Answer: Only one, Sterling Heights Stevenson in Division 1 of the 11-player playoffs.
Top college game
Ohio State 38, Penn State 17
As of this writing, the Buckeyes were an 18-point favorite over the Nittany Lions. Is that all?
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 0-2
Season: 148-37, .800
8-Player state championships
Saturday
D1 - Colon 34, Suttons Bay 30
D2 - Portland St. Patrick 44, Pickford 32
Next week: 11-Player State championships
COLLEGE
Last week: 36-8, .818
Season: 462-114, .802
Tonight
N.C. State 24, Geo. Tech 21
Friday
Wyoming 35, Colorado St. 27
Saturday
Ohio State 38, Penn State 17
MSU 31, Rutgers 17
Michigan 34, Indiana 24
Notre Dame 31, Boston College 14
Iowa 35, Illinois 23
Minnesota 38, Northwestern 20
Nebraska 31, Maryland 28
Wisconsin 42, Purdue 17
Air Force 42, New Mexico 20
Appalachian St. 45, Texas St. 14
Auburn 45, Samford 3
Baylor 31, Texas 28
Boise State 34, Utah State 24
BYU 52, UMass 6
Cincinnati 33, Temple 22
E. Carolina 27, UConn 13
Fla. Atlantic 38, San Antonio 21
Fresno State 37, Nevada 27
Georgia 28, Texas A&M 17
Geo, State 24, S. Alabama 16
Iowa State 34, Kansas 10
Kentucky 42, UT-Martin 11
La.-Lafayette 34, Troy 21
Louisville 34, Syracuse 27
LSU 52, Arkansas 10
Memphis 31, S. Florida 14
Mid-Tenn. St. 41, Old Dominion 21
Miami, Fla. 35, Fla. International 17
Miss. State 49, Abilene Christian 6
Missouri 31, Tennessee 27
N. Carolina 45, Mercer 0
N. Mexico State 31, UTEP 23
N. Texas 32, Rice 28
Navy 27, SMU 24
Oklahoma 42, TCU 21
Oklahoma State 35, W. Virginia 28
Oregon 38, Arizona St. 23
Stanford 24, California 21
Texas Tech 37, Kansas St. 31
Tulsa 28, Houston 25
UCF 35, Tulane 31
USC 42, UCLA 24
Utah 42, Arizona 14
Va. Tech 28, Pittsburgh 27
Virginia 38, Liberty 17
Wake Forest 28, Duke 24
Washington 42, Colorado 24
Wash. State 34, Oregon St. 23
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday throughout the season.