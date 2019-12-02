A familiar face is returning to Hartford to help guide the Indians' girls basketball team.
Jamin Olds takes over as the Indians' coach, inheriting a team that put forward an 11-10 mark last season, including 9-8 in the Southwest 10.
Olds, a three-sport standout at Hartford in the early 2000s, was named Herald-Palladium Senior Male Athlete of the Year in 2004.
Now, he's returning to his alma mater. Olds spent nine years in South Haven as varsity boys basketball coach and later as athletic director.
"It's exciting. We'll hopefully do the best that we can to be successful," said Olds, who lettered in 11 varsity sports during his high school career, three in football and four each in basketball and baseball.
Olds' official Hartford homecoming happened three years ago, when he returned to the school as a teacher. Olds had taken a year off after leaving South Haven to spend time with his young children.
But when the girls basketball coaching position opened up this year, he knew he had to go for it.
"It is a little bit different, because it wasn't really planned," said Olds. "I wasn't really ready to get back into coaching, but, obviously this (job) opened up. Because we still have our young children, I wasn't planning on coaching any time soon. But knowing the group of girls that it was from having them in the classroom, I felt like I should step up and pursue it."
Olds inherits a roster that is fairly young, but does feature some experience.
There are just two seniors listed on the roster in Megan Nelson (nine points per game last season) and Jaelyne Galvan (six points per game). Both Nelson and Galvan are guards with three varsity letters.
Experience thins out a bit from there, with just four other players, all sophomores, returning from last season's squad.
Alexis Snodgrass (5-foot-11) will play in the center position for her sophomore season, with guards Descenya Rodarte, Vanesa Delarosa and Gillian Kuehnle also returning.
Meadow Goodrich, a forward, is the only junior listed on the roster.
"I know last year, just from the outside, Mikenzie Chambers is a senior that they lost that was very solid," Olds said. "Last year there were six freshmen that were moved up (to varsity). So we do have a lot of youth, but there are some experienced players. We've got this mixture of a large number of sophomores who have varsity experience, and then those two seniors."
Olds said there has been an adjustment to the team learning a new system, but he believes the team still has an opportunity to compete with some of the stronger teams in-conference.
"I think one thing for us to get there is that we have to continue to improve," he said. "Being a new staff, it's a new philosophy and new styles. A lot of this is new to the girls, because we are literally starting from square one with my system. But they're starting to grasp it here, and our goal is to be at the top of that league when it's done, but we know that won't be easy."
Hartford fell in the district semifinals last season to Brandywine, who eventually reached the Division 3 quarterfinals.
Decatur will also turn to a mix of seniors and sophomores to lead its team this winter. The Raiders' roster features three seniors and five sophomores.
Raiders coach Ben Botti is in his third season with Decatur.
Seniors Regan Rose, a guard, and Jania Green, a forward, are three-year players at the varsity level. Botti said they both should be leaders through the season.
"They were our top two players last year," he said. "Regan is our leading scorer from a year ago. I think she averaged about 15 points a game, I think Jania was right around 10 points a game. Obviously, we need more than 25 points a game. I'm hoping that some of the sophomores that we have coming back will be able to provide a little extra boost with a year now on the varsity."
Botti said Morgan Hall, Leah Bauschke and Lauren Ogrin are three sophomores expected to make significant contributions.
Hall and Ogrin are guards, with Bauschke seeing time at forward.
"They were real timid last year as players, because they were freshmen at the varsity level," Botti said. "They seem much more confident this year."
The Raiders finished 12-10 last season, fourth in the conference behind 23-1 Centreville, 19-4 Mendon and 16-5 Bloomingdale, and will look to move up into the top three.
"We improved a lot over the course of last year," Botti said. "We lost in the district finals. I have essentially the same team back. I'm hoping that we can again compete for a district championship."
Bangor struggled in the Southwest 10 last season, compiling a 3-14 conference record.
The Vikings will look to rebound behind a young, but familiar roster.
Bangor, too, has young players, with just a single senior listed. Each of the other eight players have varsity experience, however.
Forward-center Maritza Barajas returns for her final season. She averaged five points, five rebounds and three steals per-game last winter.
Emily Hernandez, a guard, and Amara Littlefield, a forward, are juniors on the roster.
Aryana Serratos (guard-forward), Siney Santiago (guard), Lexy Strampel (center-forward), Alyssa Birner (guard-forward-center), Brisa Sanchez (guard-forward) and Aaliyah Bilbo (forward-center) round out the roster. Each of these players return as sophomores with one varsity letter earned.
