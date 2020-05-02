Southwest Michigan Wildlife columnist for The Herald-Palladium

osprey

Ospreys are in nest atop a pole at the football field at Bangor High School.

 Photo provided / William Myrkle

The osprey, once on the Endangered Species List, has been making a comeback in Southwest Michigan in recent decades.

A new nest was discovered last week, when William and Greg Myrkle found a pair atop a light pole at Bangor High School.

ruby

A male ruby-throated hummingbird is seen April 23 in Bridgman.
sparrow

A LeConte’s sparrow is seen April 23 at Warren Dunes State Park.

Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.