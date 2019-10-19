STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore turned turnovers into touchdowns on Friday, and as a result still has a chance to keep its postseason streak intact.
The Lancers defeated Kalamazoo Central 18-7 in a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference non-division football game, using interceptions to set up all three of its scores.
“It was, I don’t want to say an ugly win, but at this point for our season, a big win, a huge win,” Lakeshore coach Bryan Keim said.
Lakeshore (4-4) has made 21 straight playoff appearances, but will need a win Friday at Mattawan to have any chance to continue that streak.
“Our goal after being 2-4 was to win out,” Keim said. “At this point we’ve won two, and then we can get that third one and see what happens.”
Kalamazoo Central (2-6) outgained Lakeshore 192-131, but the Lancers were in control throughout thanks to a pair of first-quarter interceptions by Grant Ruddell.
Ruddell nearly scored a touchdown on his first interception, returning it 62 yards to the Maroon Giants’ 3-yard line. Two plays later, Zeke Rohl plunged in from a yard out to give Lakeshore the lead.
Ruddell again picked off a pass on Kalamazoo Central’s next drive.
“We made the move and put Grant at free safety and put Treyjen (Keim) at weak safety so Treyjen could be more of a tackler and Grant could play coverage,” coach Keim said. “I thought it worked out great. I thought Grant made a nice (interception), I thought he was going to get in down here and then the second one was big, too.”
Lakeshore’s best offensive drive came on its next possession. The Lancers marched 75 yards, capped by Jake Trivedi’s 3-yard touchdown run to make it 12-0 early in the second quarter.
Kalamazoo Central was hurt by penalties. After going without an infraction in the first quarter, the Maroon Giants were whistled for an offside call on fourth-and-2 that gave Lakeshore a first down, and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty the following play. They finished with 13 penalties for 108 yards.
Trivedi came up with an interception in the fourth quarter on a pass tipped by Evin Koeppe. That led to Rohl’s second touchdown run, which made it 18-0.
Rohl finished with 20 carries for 85 yards, helping Lakeshore control the clock.
The Lancers had just 21 yards passing.
“We’re having a little bit of trouble throwing it, so we just ran the football,” Keim said. “I thought Zeke ran really well and the offensive line did great. He runs hard and he’s guaranteed about three (yards).”
Lakeshore had one turnover of its own, losing the ball to a bad snap. Kalamazoo Central immediately took advantage, as Camren Hall found an uncovered T-Shombe Broomfield for a 38-yard touchdown to make it 18-7 with 4:20 left.
The Maroon Giants attempted an onside kick, but Lakeshore recovered and was able to kill the remaining time.
James Blanchard led Kalamazoo Central with 18 carries for 89 yards. Hall ran for 29 and threw for 47 in relief of starter Willie Ford, who was injured in the first half.
Lakeshore 18, Kal. Central 7
Kal. Central 0 0 0 7 — 7
Lakeshore 6 6 0 6 — 18
First quarter
L — Zeke Rohl 1 run (kick blocked), 5:35.
Second quarter
L — Jake Trivedi 3 run (run failed), 9:35.
Fourth quarter
L — Rohl 2 run (kick blocked), 8:02.
KC — T-Shombe Broomfield 38 pass from Camren Hall (Breven Brill kick), 4:20.
KC L
First downs 8 11
Total net yards 192 131
Rushes-yards 37-120 40-110
Passing yards 72 21
Comp-att-int 4-13-3 4-12-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 13-108 5-50
Punts-avg. 4-32.5 6-34.8
Individual statistics
Rushing — Kal. Central: James Blanchard 18-89, Hall 11-29. Lakeshore: Rohl 20-85, Treyjen Keim 3-17, Trivedi 4-14.
Passing — Kal. Central: Willie Ford 1-7-2 25, Hall 3-6-1 47. Lakeshore: Jimmy Gillette 4-12-0 21.
Receiving — Kal. Central: Broomfield 1-38, Keyon Johnson 1-25. Lakeshore: Ja’Kobe Young 2-13.
Records — Kal. Central 2-6, Lakeshore 4-4.
