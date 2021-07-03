American mink on May 28 along Linden Drive in Royalton Twp. Mink, a member of the weasel family, are highly prized for their fur. Despite being susceptible to the COVID-19 virus, local populations remain stable.
Five hatchling prothonotary warblers in an eastern bluebird house on June 23 on the property of John and Judith Nay of Sodus Twp.
Photo provided / Judith Nay
A yellow-billed cuckoo on June 18 at Portman Preserve near Mattawan.
Photo provided / Greg Myrkle
American mink on May 28 along Linden Drive in Royalton Twp. Mink, a member of the weasel family, are highly prized for their fur. Despite being susceptible to the COVID-19 virus, local populations remain stable.
John and Judith Nay of Sodus Township have an eastern bluebird box in their backyard that has hosted a family of prothonotary warblers this spring and early summer.
Prothonotary warblers are a five-and-a-half inch songbird of the wood warbler family that inhabit wooded swamps in the southeastern U.S. from spring through early fall. They are found in our region north to the southern three tiers of counties in Michigan.