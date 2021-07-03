John and Judith Nay of Sodus Township have an eastern bluebird box in their backyard that has hosted a family of prothonotary warblers this spring and early summer.

Prothonotary warblers are a five-and-a-half inch songbird of the wood warbler family that inhabit wooded swamps in the southeastern U.S. from spring through early fall. They are found in our region north to the southern three tiers of counties in Michigan.

Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.

Southwest Michigan Wildlife columnist for The Herald-Palladium