St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.