South Haven junior Ellie Frost will defend her state championship in the 50-meter freestyle today in the Division 3 girls swimming state finals at Oakland University.
Frost finished second in the event in Friday’s preliminaries with a time of 24.14 seconds, good enough to qualify for today’s finals. Charlotte Trunsky of Cranbrook Kingswood had the best time at 24.10.
Frost’s seed time of 23.83 was the best among all qualifiers, and her winning time last season was 23.59.
The top eight in each event advance to the finals, and the next eight swim in the consolation heat.
Frost will swim in the consolation heat of the 100 freestyle after placing 16th with a time of 54.67.
The Rams’ Elise Postma placed 18th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:09.91. She also helped the Rams to a 27th-place finish in the 200 medley relay along with Sierra Garber, Emily Stinson and Kaia Hayes.
The Division 2 preliminaries were also held at Oakland. St. Joseph’s Sylvia Park qualified for today’s consolation heat in the 100 butterfly, finishing 16th with a time of 1:00.71.
Park was 23rd in the 100 breaststroke at 1:11.02. She also swam on the 200 free relay team with Addie Straub, Emma Dibkey and Cici Strickler, which placed 22nd in 1:43.71.
Bridgman competed in the Division 1 preliminaries at Holland Aquatic Center.
No Bees advanced to today’s finals. Audrey Dixon came close, placing 19th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.52.
Sophia Korfmacher competed in two individual events, placing 29th in the 100 butterfly at 1:00.96, and 31st in the 100 breaststroke at 1:09.66.
Dixon and Korfmacher also teamed up with Madilyn Keigley and Jalynn Krieger to place 26th in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:47.15.