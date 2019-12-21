Bob Conrad photographed a pair of red-tailed hawks as they perched atop a siren along Maiden Lane in St. Joseph last week.
Red-tailed hawks are common year-round residents in southern Michigan, found most often in farm country and suburban areas. They eat a variety of small mammals such as mice, voles, shrews, and squirrels, along with reptiles, amphibians, and other birds.
In the summer, red-tailed hawks range over the eastern portion of North America. During the fall, the species recedes southward out of Canada and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, but never vacates the southern half of the Lower Peninsula.
Red-tailed hawks are most conspicuous along interstate highways after snowstorms, perched on billboards and signs looking for prey.
Conrad also sent in a photo of squirrels that were feeding on bird seed on his backyard deck in St. Joseph. Two of the squirrels are different color phases of the same species, the eastern gray squirrel. The squirrel seen in the middle of the photo is an eastern fox squirrel.
On Dec. 15, a great blue heron was photographed along Carmondy Road south of Watervliet by Pauletta Kollath of St. Joseph. Great blue herons are common in summer along our wetlands, and in winter a relatively small number of herons remain around open water. Fortunately for the herons and other wildlife, this winter has thus far been mild.
A photo showing two mute swans on Paw Paw Lake on Dec. 15 was sent in by James Shymkus.
Mute swans were introduced to Michigan from Europe in 1918, originally in Charlevoix County. Over the last 100-plus years, mute swans have spread over much of the Great Lakes region as a permanent resident. During the winter months, mute swans flock together on open waters such as Paw Paw Lake and the St. Joseph River.
Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.