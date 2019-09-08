Rivers are where kayaks truly belong

The problem with bigger money kayak fishing tournaments is most of them are on lakes, big lakes with ramps big enough to accommodate 100 or more kayak anglers. Here, competitors must deal with the massive size of these bodies of water to get around in with their little plastic boats.
Plus, we also must put up with jet skis, wakeboard boats and pontoons, many with drivers who don’t feel the need to respect where we kayakers are fishing and who don’t give us much space.
These tournaments are great fun and satisfy the urge to compete, but big lakes aren’t where kayaks shine the brightest. In my opinion, kayaks fit best on smaller rivers and bigger creeks, where bass boats, pontoons and jet skis just can’t go.
I thought about that Thursday while letting the swift current of the Kalamazoo River sweep me downstream from where we launched in Otsego. My fishing buddy Jeff Gilliland of Byron Center had suggested we try this particular smallish stretch, curious himself to see recent changes to this part of the Kalamazoo. Jeff grew up on the banks of the river here.
“I was here from when I was five years old,” he told me as we drifted in our respective kayaks, casting small lures and crankbaits at rockier parts of the shoreline.
We each brought just three rods apiece, a low number when compared to our typical kayak bass tournament arsenal, which sometimes numbers seven or more rods. When fishing a smaller river like the Kalamazoo, kayak anglers can have a tough time handling a lot of rods. We must be constantly vigilant, watching for low-hanging tree branches that can nab an unattended rod or two and cause all kinds of problems.
In other words, when putting together a cadre of rods to take on the river, less is more.
My part of our trip got off to an inauspicious start. I was sitting in my paddle-powered Old Town Predator 13, which was in one of those kayak launch cradles that seem to appear often at Michigan DNR launches. Somehow, when I was looking down to tie on a lure, the current caught the mesh of my landing net and pulled he whole thing off my kayak and into the depths. That was a bummer—I'd had that net for five years or so and it had landed lots of fish. Now I have to spend hard-earned money on a new one.
Jeff and I were soon slipping silently down the river, casting small lures along the shoreline, but not catching much. Jeff pointed out duck blinds he’d used as a youngster and expressed surprise at how much the river had changed from when he was a youngster. Volunteers had removed tons of trash along this short stretch.
With the late afternoon sun shining brightly, we worked our way down the short distance to where Jeff had parked his truck, we enjoyed that first hint of fall in the air, calm winds and a lovely river under a grand blue sky filled with white, fluffy-looking clouds. The river in this stretch flows surprisingly fast, and we had to watch out for boulders while we fished.
While I only caught one small smallmouth while we fished for about three hours, Jeff anchored near a deep outside turn that had depths of as much as 10 feet. Here he proceeded to hook two big bass, land one of them, and land two northern pike that measured in the mid-20-inch mark.
The pike hit a VibraxSpinner, one of his favorite smallmouth lures, which features a balsa body shaped like a minnow with a large spinner blade in front. He also caught a dandy 17-inch smallmouth on a Mann’s squarebill crankbait, then lost another fish almost as big on the same lure.
Meanwhile, I threw a diminutive Ned Rig and finally caught a bass of about 8 inches. I missed several other bites, but the trip wasn’t about catching fish. It was about letting the moving water soothe the soul and renew the spirit.
That mission was accomplished.
Outdoors columnist Dave Mull lives in Paw Paw. Write to him at dave.sportfish.mull@gmail.com.