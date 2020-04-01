The Rotary Club of St. Joseph-Benton Harbor announced on Tuesday that it has canceled its annual track meet, which was scheduled for May 1 at St. Joseph High School, due to coronavirus concerns.
The 2020 event would’ve been the 63rd in the history of the meet, which alternates between St. Joseph and Benton Harbor High Schools.
“It’s amazing that in all the years of the event, this is only the second time we’ve had to cancel the meet,” chairperson Randy Bettich said in a news release.
The event includes athletes from Berrien, Van Buren and Cass counties. The club also gives out four $2,000 scholarships each year to student-athletes. The event and the scholarships are funded through program ad sales, which will not be pursued this year.