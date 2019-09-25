St. Joseph senior Ryan Guzzo will golf with Gary Nicklaus, son of golf legend Jack Nicklaus, at this weekend's PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee in Pebble Beach, California.
Pairings were announced Tuesday for the event, which pairs PGA Tour Champions players with First Tee golfers.
Guzzo is the fifth high school player selected from the First Tee of Benton Harbor in recent years. St. Joseph's Cailey Rooker and Mason Dirlam and Lakeshore's Logan Essig participated in 2017, and Lakeshore's Davis Longyear competed in 2018.
Guzzo has been a First Tee participant for nine years. A total of 78 First Tee players were chosen this year.
They will golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Club on Friday and Saturday. Twenty-three players will qualify for the final round at Pebble Beach on Sunday.
There are three separate competitions at the even. Professional players will play all rounds in a standard format. Guzzo and Nicklaus will play in a Pro-Junior Team gross best ball format. A total of 156 amateur players will also be involved in a Pro-Amateur foursome net best ball tournament.