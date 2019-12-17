The Southwestern Athletic Conference honored several Coloma and Watervliet athletes on its fall all-conference teams.
The all-SAC Lakeshore first team in football included Coloma’s Cole Alsup, Kenyon Boyd, James Clay and Nick Santarlas, and Watervliet’s Jordan Abney and Nick Polaskey.
Honorable mention picks were Coloma’s Charlie Cullitan, Ian Ishmael and Jackson Hodges, as well as Watervliet’s Don Smith, Isaiah Yazel and Evan Hutchins.
Coloma’s Taryn Blazier and Megan Neubecker and Watervliet’s Susanna VanLente made the all-Lakeshore Division volleyball first team. Coloma’s Kelsey Ellis and Watervliet’s Addison Riley received honorable mention.
Coloma’s Austin Russell and Tyler Russell made the boys soccer all-SAC first team, and teammate Michael DeRosa earned honorable mention. Watervliet fielded a boys soccer team for the first time, but did not compete in the SAC.
Watervliet had five runners make the boys cross country all-SAC first team in Ezra Troyer, Kody Edmonds, Gus Hinch, Trevor Pelton and German Casiano. Coloma’s Jake Ickes was also on the first team.
Honorable mention picks included Coloma’s Ethan Vandermolen and Watervliet’s Matthew Hanks.
Coloma’s Ava Genovese, Emma Vandermolen and Abby Vandermolen made the girls cross country first team as they led the Comets to their first-ever state finals appearance. Teammates Chloe Williams and Camryn Brown were given honorable mention.