It's time for the another "sacred cow" game, when two of my all-time "favorite" programs collide in Ann Arbor.

Can No. 19 Michigan, under coach Jim Harbaugh, finally win another game against a top-10 team when it hosts No. 8 Notre Dame?

The Wolverines are a woeful 1-10 against top-10 foes under Harbaugh, but as of this writing are favored by one point — a pure toss-up.

And as I've always stated, the best thing about this matchup whenever these two overhyped media darlings meet is one of them has to lose.

Unfortunately, it may be awhile before they meet again.

I have to question how big a game this is for Michigan, since in all probability its Big Ten title and definitely its national title hopes were wiped out last Saturday in Happy Valley.

But for one-loss Notre Dame, its national title hopes are on the line.

Therefore make it: Notre Dame 27, Michigan 24.

Despite the fact that I think the Fighting Irish are overrated, they simply have more at stake than the Wolverines. And it's been rumored that Harbaugh's agents are already contacting NFL owners, although Harbaugh denied this.

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS??

It's been said that perhaps 55 or more five-win teams will be needed to fill the massive 256-team, 11-player state prep playoffs. That's a bunch, folks.

But that's a good thing for a number of current four-win teams that must win on Friday night, including Lakeshore and Benton Harbor.

However, Benton Harbor must defeat unbeaten Berrien Springs, and Lakeshore has a date with four-win Mattawan, which also needs one more victory.

In addition, Hartford (5-3) could be on the playoff bubble if it loses to White Pigeon.

Bridgman (7-1) has enrollment is to large to qualify for the eight-player playoffs, as does Lake Michigan Catholic (4-4) as it counts its combined enrollment with co-op partner Countryside.

TOP HIGH SCHOOL GAMES

Portage Northern 21, St. Joseph 14

It's for the SMAC West title as both squads are 4-0 in division play.

Lakeshore 17, Mattawan 14

The winner in all probability gets a playoff berth. Lakeshore has made the playoffs 21 years in a row.

Berrien Springs 35, Benton Harbor 27

The Shamrocks have an undefeated season on the line, and the Tigers need a win for playoff contention.

Edwardsburg 45, Paw Paw 21

A battle of highly rated unbeaten teams for the Wolverine Conference crown.

SEEKING PERFECT REGULAR SEASONS

Besides Berrien Springs, Edwardsburg, and Paw Paw, other area teams still undefeated include: Brandywine, Cassopolis and Lawton.

On with the forecast:

HIGH SCHOOL

Last week: 15-3, .833

Season: 128-28, .821

Friday

P. Northern 21, St. Joseph 14

Lakeshore 17, Mattawan 14

B. Springs 35, Benton Harbor 27

Brandywine 42, Buchanan 21

Portage Central 31, Niles 28

Colon 52, LMCatholic 27

Bridgman 56, North Adams 16

M.Lutheran 38, Crossroads 31

New Buffalo 42, Lawrence 34

Coloma 24, Watervliet 23

Dowagiac 49, South Haven 6

Edwardsburg 46, Paw Paw 21

Bangor 33, Eau Claire 22

White Pigeon 28, Hartford 27

Decatur 38, Bloomingdale 11

COLLEGE

Last week: 39-13, .750

Season: 338-72, 824

Tonight

SMU 38, Houston 27

Friday

USC 35, Colorado 24

Saturday

Notre Dame 27, Michigan 24

Penn State 27, Mich. State 23

WMU 52, Bowling Green 28

CMU 35, Buffalo 34

Toledo 34, EMU 31

Indiana 35, Nebraska 31

Iowa 28, Northwestern 17

Minnesota 38, Maryland 24

Liberty 33, Rutgers 27

Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 17

Purdue 34, Illinois 24

Air Force 31, Utah St. 27

Alabama 49, Arkansas 14

App State 42, S. Alabama 17

Arizona State 31, UCLA 28

Army 35, San Jose St. 27

Clemson 52, Boston College 21

Fla. Atlantic 34, Old Dominion 20

Fla. State 35, Syracuse 27

Fresno State 38, Colo. St. 28

Geo. Southern 32, N. Mexico St. 17

Hawaii 42, New Mexico 28

Iowa State 30, Oklahoma St. 21

La. Tech 42, UTEP 20

LSU 38, Auburn 27

Memphis 38, Tulsa 24

Missouri 33, Kentucky 22

Navy 35, Tulane 28

N. Carolina 31, Duke 28

Oklahoma 52, Kansas St. 21

Oregon 38, Wash. St. 27

Pittsburgh 34, Miami, Fla. 31

S. Carolina 28, Tennessee 24

San Diego State 28, UNLV 17

Southern Miss 28, Rice 17

Stanford 28, Arizona 27

Texas 45, TCU 42

Texas A&M 31, Miss. St. 20

Texas Tech 31, Kansas 28

UCF 31, Temple 21

UConn 34, UMass 21

Utah 28, California 14

Wyoming 28, Nevada 17

Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday throughout the season.