It's time for the another "sacred cow" game, when two of my all-time "favorite" programs collide in Ann Arbor.
Can No. 19 Michigan, under coach Jim Harbaugh, finally win another game against a top-10 team when it hosts No. 8 Notre Dame?
The Wolverines are a woeful 1-10 against top-10 foes under Harbaugh, but as of this writing are favored by one point — a pure toss-up.
And as I've always stated, the best thing about this matchup whenever these two overhyped media darlings meet is one of them has to lose.
Unfortunately, it may be awhile before they meet again.
I have to question how big a game this is for Michigan, since in all probability its Big Ten title and definitely its national title hopes were wiped out last Saturday in Happy Valley.
But for one-loss Notre Dame, its national title hopes are on the line.
Therefore make it: Notre Dame 27, Michigan 24.
Despite the fact that I think the Fighting Irish are overrated, they simply have more at stake than the Wolverines. And it's been rumored that Harbaugh's agents are already contacting NFL owners, although Harbaugh denied this.
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS??
It's been said that perhaps 55 or more five-win teams will be needed to fill the massive 256-team, 11-player state prep playoffs. That's a bunch, folks.
But that's a good thing for a number of current four-win teams that must win on Friday night, including Lakeshore and Benton Harbor.
However, Benton Harbor must defeat unbeaten Berrien Springs, and Lakeshore has a date with four-win Mattawan, which also needs one more victory.
In addition, Hartford (5-3) could be on the playoff bubble if it loses to White Pigeon.
Bridgman (7-1) has enrollment is to large to qualify for the eight-player playoffs, as does Lake Michigan Catholic (4-4) as it counts its combined enrollment with co-op partner Countryside.
TOP HIGH SCHOOL GAMES
Portage Northern 21, St. Joseph 14
It's for the SMAC West title as both squads are 4-0 in division play.
Lakeshore 17, Mattawan 14
The winner in all probability gets a playoff berth. Lakeshore has made the playoffs 21 years in a row.
Berrien Springs 35, Benton Harbor 27
The Shamrocks have an undefeated season on the line, and the Tigers need a win for playoff contention.
Edwardsburg 45, Paw Paw 21
A battle of highly rated unbeaten teams for the Wolverine Conference crown.
SEEKING PERFECT REGULAR SEASONS
Besides Berrien Springs, Edwardsburg, and Paw Paw, other area teams still undefeated include: Brandywine, Cassopolis and Lawton.
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 15-3, .833
Season: 128-28, .821
Friday
P. Northern 21, St. Joseph 14
Lakeshore 17, Mattawan 14
B. Springs 35, Benton Harbor 27
Brandywine 42, Buchanan 21
Portage Central 31, Niles 28
Colon 52, LMCatholic 27
Bridgman 56, North Adams 16
M.Lutheran 38, Crossroads 31
New Buffalo 42, Lawrence 34
Coloma 24, Watervliet 23
Dowagiac 49, South Haven 6
Edwardsburg 46, Paw Paw 21
Bangor 33, Eau Claire 22
White Pigeon 28, Hartford 27
Decatur 38, Bloomingdale 11
COLLEGE
Last week: 39-13, .750
Season: 338-72, 824
Tonight
SMU 38, Houston 27
Friday
USC 35, Colorado 24
Saturday
Notre Dame 27, Michigan 24
Penn State 27, Mich. State 23
WMU 52, Bowling Green 28
CMU 35, Buffalo 34
Toledo 34, EMU 31
Indiana 35, Nebraska 31
Iowa 28, Northwestern 17
Minnesota 38, Maryland 24
Liberty 33, Rutgers 27
Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 17
Purdue 34, Illinois 24
Air Force 31, Utah St. 27
Alabama 49, Arkansas 14
App State 42, S. Alabama 17
Arizona State 31, UCLA 28
Army 35, San Jose St. 27
Clemson 52, Boston College 21
Fla. Atlantic 34, Old Dominion 20
Fla. State 35, Syracuse 27
Fresno State 38, Colo. St. 28
Geo. Southern 32, N. Mexico St. 17
Hawaii 42, New Mexico 28
Iowa State 30, Oklahoma St. 21
La. Tech 42, UTEP 20
LSU 38, Auburn 27
Memphis 38, Tulsa 24
Missouri 33, Kentucky 22
Navy 35, Tulane 28
N. Carolina 31, Duke 28
Oklahoma 52, Kansas St. 21
Oregon 38, Wash. St. 27
Pittsburgh 34, Miami, Fla. 31
S. Carolina 28, Tennessee 24
San Diego State 28, UNLV 17
Southern Miss 28, Rice 17
Stanford 28, Arizona 27
Texas 45, TCU 42
Texas A&M 31, Miss. St. 20
Texas Tech 31, Kansas 28
UCF 31, Temple 21
UConn 34, UMass 21
Utah 28, California 14
Wyoming 28, Nevada 17
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday throughout the season.