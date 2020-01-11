COLOMA — Halftime adjustments led to success in the second half for the Coloma girls basketball team Friday night against Saugatuck.
Down 11-10 at the break, the Comets scored 31 second-half points and came away with a 41-29 win over the Indians.
“It was a great game,” Coloma coach Kim Swisher said. “They played tough and physical. We handled the pressure well, which helped us get down the court and score. We were sharing the ball well tonight.”
In the boys game, a barrage of Coloma 3-pointers proved to be too much for Saugatuck as the Comets went on to defeat the Indians 86-53.
Vanessa Crisenberry and Megan Koenigshof led the Coloma girls with 15 points apiece. Koenigshof did most of her damage from the foul line, making 13 of 17 shots from the charity stripe. Coloma led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.
“That’s a huge confidence builder for (Koenigshof),” Swisher said. “She plays almost the whole game for us every game. I think that was a game-changer for us.”
Coloma has a two-game win streak to start the new year. The Comets will gear up to face an undefeated Gobles team next week.
“New year, new us,” Swisher said. “This was a great confidence builder for us and a great preparation game because Gobles is physical.”
Coloma’s boys team knocked down 13 3-pointers on the night, spearheaded by guards Drew Goodline and Jake Ickes. Goodline led the team with 20 points, including three triples, and Ickes scored 19 points with five 3s. Brenden Jacobs had nine points on three 3-pointers and Michael Dancer also scored nine points.
“I stay on those guys a lot about being aggressive and playing off each other,” Coloma coach Curtis McFall said. “Tonight they were able to get open and make a few plays for each other.”
Leading 19-13 midway through the second quarter, an Isaiah Reinhardt 3-pointer keyed a 20-9 Comets run that put the game away. Coloma hit eight of their 13 3s in the second half and led by as many as 36 points.
“We were able to play our pace-and-space style tonight,” McFall said. “We were able to get open and knock some shots down.”
Samuel Larsen led Saugatuck with 20 points, including 11 of 15 from the free throw line.
The Comets hope the sharp shooting continues when they travel to face a 5-0 Brandywine squad at 7 p.m. tonight.
“It’s kind of hard to evaluate where we’re at tonight,” McFall said. “I was hoping we’d hit the ground running and we’ve won two in a row. We have a tough game (tonight) so I’ll be able to gauge us better.”
Coloma 41, Saugatuck 29
COLOMA (41)
Vanessa Crisenberry 6 1-5 15, Megan Koenigshof 1 13-17 15, Mia Cole 2 1-3 6, Marissa Sherburn 1 0-0 3, Megan Neubecker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 15-25 41.
SAUGATUCK (29)
Karrisa Moerler 4 3-7 11, Zoe Myers 1 2-2 4, Katie Ayers 2 0-0 4, McKenzie Pearson 1 1-2 3, Lauren Barnhill 1 0-0 2, Emma Walker 1 0-2 2, Gracelynn Miller 1 0-2, Emma DeBoer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 7-17 29.
Coloma 3 7 14 17 – 41
Saugatuck 6 5 7 11 – 29
3-point goals – Coloma 4 (Crisenberry 2, Cole, Sherburn). Fouls – Saugatuck 25, Coloma 15. Rebounds – Coloma 31 (Neubecker 12). Steals – Coloma 13 (Neubecker 7). Fouled out – Saugatuck 3 (Moerler, Walker, Myers). Technical fouls – None.
Records – Coloma 1-2 SAC Lakeshore, 2-6; Saugatuck 0-3, 3-5.
Coloma 86, Saugatuck 53
COLOMA (86)
Drew Goodline 8 1-2 20, Jake Ickes 6 2-2 19, Michael Dancer 3 3-4 9, Brenden Jacobs 3 0-0 9, Amir Hall 3 0-0 7, Shawn Dryer 3 0-2 6, Isaiah Reinhardt 2 0-0 5, Karon Smith 1 1-2 3, Kenyon Boyd 1 0-0 2, Stacey Branscumb 0 2-3 2, Ethan Vandermolen 1 0-0 2, Timmy Schroeder 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 9-15 86.
SAUGATUCK (53)
Samuel Larsen 4 11-15 20, Ryan Shanahan 1 6-6 8, Connor Seifert 2 2-2 6, Drake Mathieu 2 0-0 5, Thomas Beckman 2 1-2 5, Alec Hoezee 2 0-0 4, Knole Ihle 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 23-29 53.
Coloma 16 23 20 27 – 86
Saugatuck 8 14 14 17 – 53
3-point goals – Coloma 13 (Ickes 5, Goodline 3, Jacobs 3, Reinhardt, Hall), Saugatuck 2 (Larsen, Mathieu). Total fouls – Coloma 23, Saugatuck 13. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None.
Records – Coloma 2-1 SAC Lakeshore, 4-2; Saugatuck 0-3, 1-5.
