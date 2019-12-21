BRIDGMAN — Bridgman’s boys basketball team used a second-quarter run to break open an otherwise tightly contested matchup against Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Red Division opponent Berrien Springs on Friday night.
The Bees put together a 15-0 run midway through the second quarter to take total control of the game, then held on to seal a 61-43 conference victory against the Shamrocks.
Both the Bees (1-1 BCS Red, 2-1) and Shamrocks (0-2, 1-2) started off slow, as Bridgman led just 10-5 after the first quarter.
The Shamrocks opened the second with some hot shooting, getting a pair of buckets from Jamal Hailey and another from Jaylen Thompson.
With the Bees holding a 13-11 lead, Bridgman center Hunter Adams went to the bench after picking up his third foul with just under six minutes remaining in the first half. Adams, who had already grabbed seven boards to go with his five points at the time, was forced to spend the remainder of the quarter on the bench.
The Bees, however, kept up the pressure in Adams’ absence, scoring 15 straight to take full control of the game.
“When we made that run, (Adams) was on the bench,” Bees coach Mike Miller said. “I was really proud of the kids, because they passed the ball well, and that led to more open, uncontested shots. I think the key to that run was passing the ball extremely well at that time.
“It’s good for our confidence to make runs when Hunter is on the bench.”
Adams returned to play most of the second half, scoring 14 more points and grabbing 12 more rebounds to bring his game totals to 19 of each.
Luke Blesy and Jayce Warren each finished with 12 points, with Henry Branch adding 10 to give the Bees four scorers in double figures.
The Shamrocks were led by Byron Tate, who scored 12 points and added five boards. Hailey ended the night with nine. Thompson had just the two points, but nabbed 10 rebounds.
Berrien Springs coach Karl Finley noted the youth of his Shamrocks, who return just three players from last year’s team.
“I think as the season goes on, they’ll get better,” said Finley. “For this game in particular, I thought a lot of shots we normally could make, they weren’t falling. You give (Bridgman) credit, because they made their shots.”
Berrien Springs committed just nine turnovers on Friday, but struggled to string together made buckets.
The Bees’ ability to rebound didn’t help the Shamrocks either, as Bridgman grabbed 44 boards to Berrien’s 35.
Bridgman also passed the ball well, leading to 14 team assists. Berrien Springs assisted on just five baskets.
“When I’ve been looking back at numbers and seeing tapes of games, the numbers where you can win by, we’re not bad at,” Finley said. “It’s just the rebounding, the second shots that opponents have been getting, it seems like they’re making all of them.
“That really makes it, when we come back on offense, I don’t want to say there’s pressure, but it makes it where we feel like we’ve got to make every shot. It’s one of the things we’re really working on, is blocking out and rebounding.”
Berrien Springs got as close as nine points late in the third, but the Bees were able to keep the Shamrocks away with a 7-of-9 effort at the line in the fourth. Overall, the Bees sunk 15 for 17 from the free-throw line.
Bridgman had just six turnovers in the first three quarters, but had that same amount in the fourth quarter alone as they passed the ball around to try to melt the clock.
“I think we’ve got to clean some things up down the stretch,” Miller said. “We tried to protect a 14-point lead with three minutes to go, and we made some silly errors during that stretch.”
Bridgman 61, Berrien Springs 46
BRIDGMAN (61)
Luke Blesy 3 3-4 12, Jackson Schmaltz 0 2-2 2, Hunter Adams 7 4-4 19, Jayce Warren 3 4-4 12, Nate Necas 1 0-0 3, Henry Branch 3 2-3 10, Donnie Necas 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 15-17 61.
BERRIEN SPRINGS (46)
James York 2 0-0 4, Byron Tate 5 2-2 12, Jackson Glanzier 1 2-2 4, Marshall McFarland 2 4-6 8, Jamal Hailey 4 0-0 9, Josiah Pittman 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Thompson 1 0-0 2, Zeb Bodtke 1 0-0 5. Totals: 18 8-10 46.
Bridgman 10 20 13 18 — 61
Berrien Springs 5 12 14 15 — 46
3-point goals — Bridgman 10 (Blesy 3, Adams, Warren 2, N Necas, D Necas, Branch 2), Berrien Springs 2 (Hailey, Bodtke). Total fouls — Bridgman 8, Berrien Springs 17. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Bridgman 44 (Adams 19, Blesy 8), Berrien Springs 35 (Thompson 10). Assists — Bridgman 14 (Warren 5, Branch 5), Berrien Springs 5.
JV score — Bridgman 51-32.
Records — Bridgman 1-1 BCS Red, 2-1; Berrien Springs 0-2, 1-2.
