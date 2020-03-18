The PGA Championship was postponed on Tuesday, leaving the status of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores uncertain.
The PGA of America announced the postponement of the PGA Championship, scheduled from May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco, due to the coronavirus outbreak. It also said in a news release that it was “discussing the best options” for the Senior PGA Championship, which is set for May 21-24 at Harbor Shores. The local course has hosted the event in late May in even-numbered years since 2012.