BRIDGMAN – South Haven volleyball coach Megan Washegesic likes what she's been seeing from her team in recent weeks.
The Rams defeated Coloma 25-19, 25-19 and outlasted Bridgman 25-19, 10-25, 15-9 to sweep the Bridgman Tri-Meet Monday.
Coloma defeated Bridgman 14-25, 25-23, 13-15.
"I was exceptionally pleased," Washegesic said. "We were down two starters this evening so we had some girls fill in and do a fantastic job for us. I'm super excited we took both of those matches."
With middle hitter Yasmine Hall and outside hitter Aleena Keh out with injuries, Holli Dannenburg and Ella O'Sullivan stepped up to fill those roles. O'Sullivan had 15 kills and 16 digs.
"(Holly) had a great night," Washegesic said. "She had several touches on the block, she served well and ran some quicks which were a little out of her comfort zone. Ella came alive tonight. She served a wicked floater which took a lot of teams out their systems and she attacked the ball hard."
After a strong start to the season, Bridgman finds itself trying to find its groove before postseason play.
"We did some good things we've been struggling with for the last week and a half," coach Jim Ragosta said. "But we also made bad mistakes. The easy ball is what's hurting us right now. You just can't do that.
"We need a win right now. We're having some major issues with some elementary volleyball things."
Haley Goff is working her way back into the line-up following an ankle injury. She saw limited action in Monday's meet and finished with one ace, three kills, two assists, and 13 digs.
"We've gone through some adversity with injuries this season," Ragosta said. "This is a big one for us, both emotionally and physically. The girls worked through it; they like it when she's out there. That's how sports are, sometimes."
Bridgman Tri-Meet
South Haven d. Coloma 25-19, 25-19
South Haven d. Bridgman 25-19, 10-25, 15-9
Coloma d. Bridgman 14-25, 25-23, 13-15
Bridgman – Peyton Oman 1 ace, 10 kills, 24 digs; Takiya Cornelius 4 kills, 1 block; Summer Janes 2 aces, 17 kills, 14 digs,2 blocks; Lily Badger 4 aces, 1 kill, 47assists, 20 digs; Haylee Kanous 2 aces, 8 kills, 4 digs; Haley Goff 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs; Madelyn Oman 2 aces, 13 kills, 14 digs; Autumn Brown 1 ace, 11 digs.
South Haven – Mallory Dorow 14 kills, Ella O'Sullivan 15 kills, 16 digs; Jordyn Holland 36 assists; MaShayla White 26 digs; Alley Woodall 6 kills.
Record — Bridgman 27-10-2.