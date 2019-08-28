ST. JOSEPH – The Berrien Springs boys and girls cross country teams turned in solid performances at Tuesday’s St. Joseph Invitational at Riverview Park in St. Joseph.
The invitational was divided into freshmen-sophomore and junior-senior races, with the top two runners for each team completing the scoring. The Berrien Springs boys finished third overall with a score of 41 points and the girls eighth with 61.
“When I was running in high school, we always ran at the Edwardsburg Invitational and they did it that way,” St. Joseph head coach Mike Mahler said. “I always thought it was cool because it gets some of the younger kids a chance to earn a medal. It gives them some incentive to keep working hard, especially for the newer runners.
“I like the setup; I’m always for more medals and trophies to reward these kids that put in a lot of hard work.”
The Lakeshore boys finished fifth overall (54) and St. Joseph tied for 12th place (76), while the Lakeshore girls were ninth (68) and St. Joseph 10th (69). Otsego placed first overall for the boys (10) and girls (18).
Leading the way for the Berrien Springs 11/12 boys were Ashton Sheline and Nathaniel Bittner. James Burke and Sam Markle were the Shamrocks’ top scorers in the 9/10 race. Erin Moore and Shaylynn Reyes led Berrien Springs’ 11/12 team and Anna Constable and Victoria Wurzel were the top two in the 9/10 race.
“I thought we did well,” Berrien Springs coach Charlie Richards said.
“This was our first meet and we’re coming off a tough training block. The course wasn’t exceptionally fast; the grass was long and wet. St. Joseph had to reroute it and considering the conditions, it was fine.”
The Bears were without their top boys runner Andrew Moyer, who will miss a few weeks with a collarbone injury. Drew Nesbitt and Nolan Youngstedt led St. Joseph’s 11/12 unit, while Will Fiesbeck and Luke Lehner were the Bears’ top two finishers in the 9/10 race.
Madison Scott and Mae Fischer led St. Joseph in the 11/12 race and Riley Mullen and Lauren Koch topped the 9-10 team.
“I thought we were a little flat,” Mahler said. “We definitely have lots of room for improvement. There’s a lot of potential but right now we’re not meeting that. There’s some good and some bad; we have a ways to go if we’re going to compete for county and some other things.”
Charlie Ogata and Grant Rose led the Lakeshore boys’ 11/12 group and Race Bettich and Lucas Balkema scored for the 9/10 team. On the girls side, Cait Obrien and Tori Dixon topped the 11/12 team and Emily Peters and Rachel Vroegop led the 9/10.
St. Joseph Invitational
Boys
Team Scores – 1. Otsego 10, 2. Kal. Central 29, 3. Berrien Springs 41, 4. BC Lakeview 50, 5. Lakeshore 54, 6. Kal. Homeschool 57, 7. (tie) GR South Christian 58, Vicksburg 58, 9. Holland 60, 10. Sturgis 64, 11. Mattawan 69, 12. (tie) Kalamazoo Christian 76, St. Joseph 76.
11/12 winner – Hunter Zartman (Ots) 16:30.
9/10 winner – Chase Brown (Ots) 17:12.
Berrien Springs – 11/12: 3. Ashton Sheline 17:29, 12. Nathaniel Bittner 18:17. 9/10: 8. James Burke 18:32, 18. Sam Markle 19:42.
Lakeshore – 11/12: 13. Charlie Ogata 18:18, 20. Grant Rose 19:22. 9/10: 4. Race Bettich 17:57, 17. Lucas Balkema 19:39.
St. Joseph – 11/12: 18. Drew Nisbet 18:39, 21. Nolan Youngstedt 19:31. 9/10: 12. Will Fiesbeck 19:12, 25. Luke Lehner 20:39.
Girls
Team scores – 1. Otsego 18, 2. GR South Christian 34, 3. Vicksburg 37, 4. Mattawan 42, 5. Holland 46, 6. Kalamazoo Central 49, 7. Kal. Homeschool 58, 8. Berrien Springs 61, 9. Lakeshore 68, 10. (tie) St. Joseph 69, Sturgis 69, 12. Kal. Christian 75, BC Lakeview 76.
11/12 winner – Hannah Funkhouser (KH) 20:43.
9/10 winner – Kate Hindman (Mat).
Berrien Springs – 11/12: 2. Erin Moore 20:49, 19. Shaylyn Reyes 23:58. 9/10: 18. Anna Constable 24:01, 22. Victoria Wurzel 25:55.
Lakeshore – 11/12: 21. Cait Obrien 24:12, 25. Tori Dixon 25:21. 9/10: 5. Emily Peters 21:21, 17. Rachel Vroegop 23:54.
St. Joseph – 11/12: 16. Madison Scott 23:49, 23. Mae Fischer 25:00. 9/10: 9. Riley Mullen 22:23, 21. Lauren Koch 25:51.
Contact: mharden@thehp.com, 932-0371, @HPMaxwellHarden