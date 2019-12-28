BENTON HARBOR — Defending Carlos Johnson is no easy task for opposing teams, especially when his 3-point shot is falling.
The Benton Harbor star knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points as his Tigers came away with a 72-49 win over Redford Union Friday on the first night of Earl McKee Holiday Tournament action.
Five of Johnson’s 3-pointers came in the first half as Redford Union struggled to stay in front of the all-state forward.
“He’s a three-level scorer,” Benton harbor coach Corey Sterling said. “He can score from the three, the midrange and at the rim. Every time things get tight, he steps up for us. We called some sets for him and he knocked down wide-open shots.”
The Panthers first and only lead of the game came midway through the second quarter when a Dewan Gibson 3-pointer put the Panthers up 24-23. The Tigers responded with a 6-0 run to end the half, with a Kyle Booth dunk to beat the buzzer giving Benton Harbor a 29-24 lead at the break.
The second half saw Benton Harbor pick up the intensity on defense. The Tigers were able to jump Redford Union’s passing lanes and get steals that led to easy baskets. A Kentrell Pullian basket at the 3:30 mark of the third quarter gave Benton Harbor a 40-29 lead.
From there, the Tigers’ lead never dipped below single digits. Quindarius Davis scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to push the lead to over 20 points.
“Conditioning came into play today,” Sterling said. “(Redford Union) is a much-improved team this year and we knew it would be a challenge early on. We just had to stay aggressive and focus on the scouting report.
“They came out physical and we were able to match their physicality in the second half.”
Kentrell Pullian added eight points for Benton Harbor, while Braylon Allison led the Panthers with 13 points.
The Tigers can’t rest on their laurels when they host Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at 7:30 p.m. tonight to wrap up the tournament.
“We just have to come out aggressive and execute the game plan,” Sterling said. “They’re strong and physical. They’re not as tall as Redford Union but we still have to play to our strengths.”
Benton Harbor 72, Redford Union 49
BENTON HARBOR (72)
Carlos Johnson 8 6-11 28, Quindarius Davis 6 2-6 15, Kentrell Pullian 3 2-2 8, William Suggs 1 2-2 4, Joseph Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kyle Booth 1 2-2 4, Daniel Moore 1 0-1 3, Trucel Singleton 1 0-0 2, Tyler Meeks 1 0-0 2, Louis Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 24-14 72.
REDFORD UNION (49)
Braylon Allison 5 2-3 13, Malik O’Neal 4 0-0 9, D’Antwan Jones 3 2-2 8, Malik Terry 2 0-0 5, Dewan Gibson 2 0-2 5, Jinah Turner 1 2-2 4, Ahmeer Cossom 1 0-0 3, Mark Major 1 0-01 2. Totals: 19 6-10 49.
Benton Harbor 14 15 18 25 – 72
Redford Union 11 13 9 16 – 49
3-point goals – Benton Harbor 8 (C. Johnson 6, Moore, Davis), Redford Union 5 (Terry, Gibson, Allison, Cossom, O’Neal). Total fouls – Redford Union 21, Benton Harbor 15. Fouled out – Redford Union 2 (Cossom, Jones). Technical fouls – None. Records – Benton Harbor 4-0, Redford Union 2-2.
