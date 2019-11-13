Lakeshore graduate Dylan Sing and St. Joseph graduate Jaylen Shannon have helped Western Michigan to a strong men’s soccer season.
Western Michigan is 11-5-2 this season, including 2-1-2 in the Mid-American Conference. The Broncos are ranked No. 25 in the NCAA Division I poll and have wins over both Michigan and Michigan State.
Sing, a freshman midfielder/forward, scored his first career goal to give the Broncos a 1-0 overtime victory over Detroit Mercy on Oct. 29. He has one goal and three assists in 17 games this season.
Shannon, a sophomore defender, has appeared in all 18 games.
The Broncos have a bye in the MAC tournament and will play in the semifinals on Friday.
Gondrezick starting strong for West Virginia
Benton Harbor graduate Kysre Gondrezick is off to a fast start in her junior basketball season at West Virginia.
Gondrezick, who missed most of last season for personal reasons, is averaging 22 points per game in leading the Mountaineers to a 2-0 start.
West Virginia has 59 points in the AP Top 25 voting, just one back of No. 25 South Florida.
Strefling doing well for Eastern Michigan
Buchanan graduate Franki Strefling, a junior on the Eastern Michigan volleyball team, ranks second on the Eagles in both kills (323) and digs (365).
Eastern Michigan is 5-9 in the MAC and 10-16 overall.
Wagner leading Wayne State volleyball
Lakeshore graduate Taylor Wagner is leading the Wayne State volleyball team in kills this season.
Wagner, a redshirt sophomore, has 321 kills. She also ranks second in digs with 312 and fourth in blocks with 49.
Wagner was named the GLIAC South Player of the Week on Sept. 9 after Wayne State win three of four matches at the Ferris State Invitational. The Warriors are 7-7 in the GLIAC this season and 14-11 overall.
Burrell helping unbeaten Ferris State
Benton Harbor graduate Jeremy Burrell has been a contributor to Ferris State’s undefeated football season.
The Bulldogs are 10-0 this season and ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Division II poll. Burrell, a sophomore, is the team’s fourth-leading rusher with 58 carries for 346 yards and a touchdown.
Williams, Murphy on the line for Grand Valley
Berrien Springs graduate Johnathon Williams and Dowagiac graduate Caleb Murphy both play on the defensive line for the Grand Valley State football team, which is 8-2 on the season.
Williams, a senior, has eight solo tackles and 16 assists. Murphy, a redshirt freshman, has four tackles and nine assists. Both players have one sack apiece.
Kieft’s catch gets attention
Watervliet graduate Bryant Kieft, a sophomore on the Northwood University football team, made a spectacular 42-yard touchdown catch in his team’s 22-19 loss to Tiffin on Sept. 9.
Kieft’s leaping grab was featured on ESPN twice, both in the top 10 plays and the “You got Mossed” segment hosted by former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss.
Kieft has 11 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown on the season. Northwood is 1-9.
Knuth starting for Central College
St. Joseph graduate Alyssa Knuth started 17 games as a freshman for the Central College women’s soccer team. Central College is located in Pella, Iowa and competes in the NCAA Division III.
Knuth started 17 games for the Dutch, who finished 6-10-2.
