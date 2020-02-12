The 2020 St. Joseph High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Friday during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game vs. Mattawan. Vishal Arora (2010), Kim Adent Kooi (1984), and Tom DeVries (1973) will be the inductees.
