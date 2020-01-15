ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph cut an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to one in Tuesday’s girls basketball game against Gull Lake, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 50-47.
“I was proud of them for their energy,” St. Joseph coach Tracey Bloodworth said. “I told them I don’t know why it took so long. We can’t obviously come out flat and expect to win games against good teams. We didn’t get it done.”
Gull Lake (4-4) took its largest lead of the game at 45-27 when Lauryn Jerke made a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter.
St. Joseph scored the game’s next 13 points. Back-to-back baskets off steals by Eleah Hedstrom cut the lead to 45-34, and Karly Klaer then scored inside on three straight possessions to trim the margin to five.
Gull Lake pushed the lead back to eight, but St. Joseph regained the momentum on an Emma Inman 3-pointer. The Bears cut it to one at 48-47 with less than minute left when Symone King put back a rebound off a free throw.
The Blue Devils then turned the ball over with 32.2 seconds to go, giving St. Joseph a chance to take the lead. But the Bears followed with a turnover of their own, and Gull Lake broke St. Joseph’s pressure defense for an easy basket by Mackenna Meadows to seal the win.
“It’s disappointing to work that hard to come back and not come away with the win,” Bloodworth said. “But give them some credit, they made plays down the stretch and they came out with the victory.”
Gull Lake committed 11 of its 19 turnovers in the fourth quarter as the Bears turned up the intensity of their press. Early on, the Blue Devils were able to beat the press for easy baskets.
“Our press has been really kind of our bread-and-butter,” Bloodworth said. “We didn’t move and react on the pass, and they broke the press, but when they broke it a number of times they turned it over, too. So I thought the press was effective in some ways, but in other ways it was not.”
Gull Lake led 18-11 after one quarter and 33-20 at halftime.
Mackenzie Ford scored a game-high 16 points and Cassidy Neff added 11.
Klaer led St. Joseph with 10 points and King scored nine. The Bears controlled the boards 43-30, led by Cailynn Junk with 10 rebounds and Alex Malone with eight.
Gull Lake 50, St. Joseph 47
GULL LAKE (50)
Cassidy Neff 5 0-1 11, Mackenzie Ford 7 2-4 16, Ireland Watts 1 2-2 4, Ashley Bates 0 2-2 2, Lauryn Jerke 3 2-2 8, Mackenna Meadows 1 1-3 3, Lizzie Margol 1 1-2 3, Rylee Bennecke 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 10-16 50.
ST. JOSEPH (47)
Caroline Veine 1 3-4 5, Symone King 4 1-2 9, Leah Barlow 3 0-2 6, Emma Inman 1 0-0 3, Alex Malone 0 2-5 2, Cailynn Junk 0 2-4 2, Karly Klaer 5 0-0 10, Eleah Hedstrom 2 0-2 4, Avery Blomgren 1 1-2 4, Maya Hunter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 9-21 47.
Gull Lake 18 15 10 7 — 50
St. Joseph 11 9 7 20 — 47
3-point goals — Gull Lake 2 (Neff, Bennecke), St. Joseph 2 (Inman, Blomgren). Total fouls — Gull Lake 19, St. Joseph 18. Fouled out — Bates (GL). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Gull Lake 30, St. Joseph 43 (Junk 10, Malone 8).
Records — Gull Lake 4-4, St. Joseph 5-4.
Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSanders