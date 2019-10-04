St. Joseph is in good shape heading into Monday’s Division 2 girls golf regional at The Moors Golf Club in Portage.
The Bears captured their seventh straight Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference crown, and are seeking a fourth straight trip to the state finals. They’ve succeeded despite graduating three starters, including standout Cailey Rooker.
“We’re pretty happy with what we’ve done so far this year,” St. Joseph coach Ryan Walters said. “Our average right now is actually two shots lower than last season. The girls have worked really hard to get where we’re at, but we still feel like we can improve a lot this season.”
The top three teams in the regional advance to the state finals. St. Joseph, ranked No. 9 in Division 2, finished tied for second with No. 4 Thornapple Kellogg in Monday’s pre-regional at The Moors with a 382. Byron Center won with a 378.
Portage Central shot 388, and though Mattawan finished at 415, the Wildcats split the SMAC West Division crown with the Bears this season.
“It’s going to be really close,” Walters said. “I think we can improve on what we shot at the pre-regional. We played OK but not great.”
Maya Hunter has led the Bears with an impressive 18-hole average of around 83. The top three golfers on non-qualifying teams also reach the state finals, and Hunter could advance even if the team does not.
“She’s been really consistent this year,” Walters said. “She should be right in the mix to win regionals.”
Other key golfers in the lineup include Madison Jackson and Leah Terry, both with averages around 94. Rounding out the lineup are Gracie Thomas and Izzy Ugalde.
Niles is hosting a Division 3 regional at Orchard Hills Country Club on Monday. Dowagiac, Lakeshore and South Haven will also compete.
Marshall, ranked No. 3 in Division 3, is the clear favorite. The Redhawks have consistently finished ahead of St. Joseph in regular-season events.
Michigan Lutheran is slated to compete at the Division 4 regional at Mines Golf Club in Grand Rapids on Monday.
