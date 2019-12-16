The Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference has selected its all-conference teams for the fall sports season.
Chosen to the all-West Division first team on offense were Lakeshore lineman Dylan Clem, St. Joseph lineman Alex Taylor, tight end Briggs Mosher and running back Jeremiah Sterling, and Niles lineman Leon Williams.
Second-team picks included Lakeshore lineman Collin Valley and running back Zeke Rohl, St. Joseph lineman Mason Gedert and wide receiver Christian Myers, and Niles lineman Caiden Smith, wide receiver Nate Goins and running back Javond Ball.
Honorable mention players included St. Joseph lineman Joe Brown and wide receiver Nick Borre, Lakeshore lineman Parker Soulard and Niles lineman Nolan Garrard.
Defensive first-teamers included St. Joseph defensive end Corbin Kalin, linebacker Konner LaVanway and kicker Brent Huff and at-large selection Luke Hedstrom, Lakeshore defensive lineman Kaleb Tollefson, linebacker Zeke Rohl, defensive back Treyjen Keim and at-large selection Evin Koeppe, and Niles defensive back Javond Ball.
Second-team picks included St. Joseph defensive end Drake Collins, linebacker Brent Huff and defensive back Malik Immoos, and Lakeshore linebacker Jake Trivedi and defensive back Landen Thompson.
Earning honorable mention were Lakeshore defensive end Dylan Clem and Niles linebacker Jason Matlock.
St. Joseph’s Karly Klaer was a first-team all-West Division pick in volleyball. Lakeshore had three players make the second team in Lily Cashen, Sierra Ciesielski and Bailey Joachim, as did Niles with Nikki Nate, Bianca Pickens and Taylor Bailey.
St. Joseph put five boys soccer players on the all-SMAC first team — Jacob Scouler, Tyler Burnette, Seth Walters, Cam Dirlam and Jack Pender. Also chosen were Lakeshore’s Mikey Tibbitts, Eamon Conner and Oli Carmody, and Niles’ Drew Gourlay and Andrew Boling.
Honorable mention picks were St. Joseph’s Isaac Filippo, Casey Miller and Brendan Nolte, Lakeshore’s Justin Crowder, Tony Testini and Tom Bitzer, and Niles’ Cade Vota, Kyle Bruckner and Dom Thornton.
Girls golf conference champion St. Joseph was led by Maya Hunter, who made the all-SMAC team. Hunter was joined on the all-West team by teammates Madison Jackson and Bella Finnigan. The Bears’ Leah Terry earned honorable mention.
St. Joseph had three players make the all-SMAC boys tennis first team — No. 1 singles player Justice Waldmann and No. 1 doubles partners Trey Beauchamp and Kaleb Parrett.
Earning honorable mention were St. Joseph’s No. 2 singles player Kellen Lear and No. 2 doubles tandem of Dylan Olson and Will Christy, along with Niles No. 1 singles player Chase Lotsbaich.
Girls swimmers earning first-team all-SMAC honors were Bridgman’s Sophia Korfmacher, Audrey Dixon and Alicia Delgado, along with St. Joseph’s Cici Strickler and Sylvia Park.
Bridgman had five honorable mention swimmers in Madilyn Keigley, Lucia Gianni, Leah Horvath, Jalynn Krieger and Melanie Kibler.
Lakeshore’s Race Bettich and Niles’ Adam Shepherd earned all-SMAC honors in boys cross country. Both were also all-West Division along with St. Joseph’s Drew Nisbet.
St. Joseph’s Riley Mullen and Niles’ Kaylee Thompson made the girls all-conference team. Mullen also earned all-West honors along with teammate Olivia Ippel.