Sophia Korfmacher: A versatile force for Bridgman swimming

Lakeshore’s Sophia Korfmacher is a silent leader for the Bridgman co-op swim team.
The senior swimmer has qualified for the state finals in each of her three varsity seasons on the co-op team, and is looking to do the same in her senior year.
“Sophia is a hard worker,” Bridgman coach Emily Nannfeldt said. “It’s her senior year, so she’s working to her goal of competing to make state. She wants to be seeded first in the conference this year in the 100 breaststroke.
“She’s a hard working, super sweet young lady. She is a silent leader. She’s a leader, but she’s quiet and friendly to everybody. (She’s) one of those kids you love having on the team because they work hard and they’re kind to everyone.”
Korfmacher mainly swims in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, but she is often also a member of the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams as well. Nannfeldt said Korfmacher is a solid swimmer all around, and she feels confident placing her in any event.
Korfmacher qualified for state in in the 100 breaststroke in each of her three seasons, but also qualified in the 200 free relay as a freshman. As a sophomore she added qualifications in the 200 medley and 400 free relay, and swam an additional event at state in the 100 fly as a junior.
Korfmacher also swims in the winter for the Sea Bees Swim Club in Bridgman, and has run on Lakeshore’s track team in the spring in the past.
Outside of sports, Korfmacher is member of Key Club, National Honor Society, and is the International Director at Lakeshore’s Interact Club. She is diligent in the classroom as well, carrying 4.4 weighted GPA.
When did you first start swimming?
I took some lessons when I was younger, but then after the 2012 Olympics, I thought it was so cool watching all of the really fast swimmers, so I wanted to get into racing. I was a backstroker at the time, so I really liked watching Missy Franklin do the backstroke. She was my main inspiration there.
What is your favorite event and why?
My favorite individual event is the 100 butterfly, but my favorite event overall is probably the 400 free relay. It’s the last event of the meet, and it’s always like everyone has a bunch of energy and we’re really excited for it, because sometimes it all comes down to that one.
How have you seen yourself improve over the last few years?
My freshman year I was just coming in, and there were all these really, really fast girls on the team. I wasn’t really sure how good I was, so now I’ve kind of grown more confident with my swimming.
What is it like being on a co-op with teammates from multiple schools?
It’s really fun getting to know the girls from all over the county, and the friendships that we make there are really awesome. We get to do a bunch of team bonding stuff, so we get to know each other really well.
Do you have any plans after graduation?
I do want to go to college. I think I’m going to swim in college. I’ve got a couple of colleges that I’m talking to, but I have not decided on one yet. I want to go into physical therapy in the future.
Contact: bspencer@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSpencer