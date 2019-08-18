In recent weeks I have featured shorebirds such as American avocet and willet, already migrating southward for the winter months. This past week, southbound songbirds have started to show up in Southwest Michigan.
On Aug. 12, Brad Anderson found an olive-sided flycatcher, which was perched on a tree at Warren Dunes State Park.
The olive-sided flycatcher is named for the fact that it has dark chest patches, olive in color to some, separated by a white vertical stripe.
In Michigan, the olive-sided flycatcher is an uncommon nesting species in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula where its preferred habitat of coniferous forests and bogs are prevalent. It is also present over much of Canada south of the tree-line.
Olive-sided flycatchers occur in Southwest Michigan for brief periods twice a year. It is one of the last northbound songbirds to pass through in the spring, usually appearing after May 10, with numbers peaking around Memorial Day. Spring migrants can be found locally into early June.
The first fall migrant olive-sided flycatchers can show up around Aug. 10, but most pass-through between Aug. 20 and Sept. 10. Occasionally individuals are found locally during late September.
The best places to find olive-sided flycatchers during migration in Berrien County are Mud Lake Bog in Buchanan Township, Warren Dunes State Park, Grand Mere State Park and Sarett Nature Center. Look for them atop dead trees on which they often perch.
David Lawrence of Berrien Springs found an American golden plover on a flooded field at Andrews University on Aug. 11. The American golden plover is migrating from northern Canada to South America where it winters.
Most American golden plovers pass though Southwest Michigan during September, and thus individuals found during August are of note.
They prefer open fields which resemble the treeless tundra around the Arctic Circle. In Lawrence's photo, you can see a couple of killdeer, which is another species of plover, around the golden plover.
Brad Anderson took a nice photo of a belted kingfisher along the Paw Paw River near Graham Avenue in Benton Harbor on Aug. 7.
Belted kingfishers are relatively common over much of North America during the warm months. They nest in subterranean burrows excavated from the earth with little to no vegetation.
I have found the nest species on several occasions dug into the bank of the St. Joseph River, sometimes where a portion of the bank has fallen into the river, leaving bare dirt exposed.
The belted kingfisher in summer is found throughout the Great Lake States and is evenly distributed over the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan.
Beginning in the middle of September, belted kingfishers begin migrating to the southern United States, Mexico and Central America where most spend the winter months.
A few kingfishers remain all winter long in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, staying close to open water.
Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.