Spend a lot for an on-target fishing gift

OK, let’s talk about what anglers really want for Christmas. Basically, any lure that costs more than anglers are willing to pay themselves usually is accepted with great enthusiasm.
See, the marketplace is full of expensive lures that most anglers aren’t willing to dole out the cash to possess. Or if they do, they’re afraid to use them.
If you’re buying for a bass angler, look at lures that cost $15 or more. The more you spend beyond $15, the more likely that gift will please.
Even though most of us bass anglers think nothing of buying a few lures at once for seven or eight dollars apiece, we cringe at the thought of buying one lure for $25. Here in Michigan, it’s highly likely a pike will bite off such an expensive lure. For sure, yours truly has bought a half-dozen hard-plastic crankbaits for $50, meaning they cost a bit more than eight dollars apiece. I fearlessly use these whenever the situation calls for them. If a pike bites one off in the course of a trip, so be it. If, in the course of a trip some pike bite off three of them — $24 worth — that’s just the cost of doing business.
But a couple years ago, in at least two tournaments, I finished well behind intrepid, winning anglers who threw expensive Megabass Vision 110 jerkbaits. Even though they cost $25 apiece, I bought “a few” of these Japanese-made minnow baits the following February, which is when many anglers go crazy for lack of open-water fishing and calm themselves by buying stuff.
So I bought some, and I threw one of them three times on one trip. Three casts total. Just tying it on put knots in my stomach and on each cast I was sure I was going to feel that tug-and-snick that indicated a pike had chopped it off the end of my line. I just couldn’t bring myself to keep throwing it. So I snipped it off and stored it with others in their own tackle tray. None saw the light of day again last season.
That’s pretty dumb. Once again, I’m really glad my wife never reads this column (I actually bought seven of them).
Now, if I’d received one of those lures as a gift, I’d have been hurling it at times throughout the season with nary a worry. A toothy pike wouldn’t actually be robbing me of a lure that I’d bought with my own hard-earned money.
Thing is, lots of jerkbaits readily available for considerably less money also have proven track records for catching bass. But don’t buy any of those for the bass angler on your gift list. No, those just won’t do. You’re better off getting a gift card from a local tackle shop such as Tackle Haven or Broadlow’s in St. Joe.
Why do these Megabass Vision 110 work so well? They have pretty nice finishes and good action in the water. They suspend instead of floating right back up to the surface. But lots of jerkbaits suspend. I think they work because of the confidence factor. Baits that cost $25 just ought to work, so guys keep casting them. And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the bait that’s in the water is the one that will catch the fish.
Getting one for a Christmas present definitely removes some of the anxiety about putting it in the water.
Outdoors columnist Dave Mull lives in Paw Paw. Write to him at dave.sportfish.mull@gmail.com.